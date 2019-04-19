autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Rendered as Maybach and GLS 63 AMG

19 Apr 2019, 15:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The all-new GLS-Class that was revealed a few days at the New York Auto Show is only the beginning of something big. And we're not just talking about the size of the wheelbase. No, the full range of models has yet to be revealed but should include both Maybach and AMG models by the end of next year.
4 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Rendered as Maybach and GLS 63 AMG2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Rendered as Maybach and GLS 63 AMG2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Rendered as Maybach and GLS 63 AMG
Prototypes have been spied a couple of times, but we don't hate to wait until the camouflage comes completely off to know what to expect in the design department. That's because renderings for the models are beginning to come out.

Aksyonov Nikita is the first to finish both of them as renderings. While there is no way of knowing if this is what the real ones will look like, it at least gives us some idea of what to expect.

Starting with the Maybach GLS, this obviously takes inspiration from a couple of sources. The grille is from the S-Class equivalent, which also means it doesn't match the rest of the bumper perfectly. Meanwhile, the fancy wheels were seen on the Maybach Vision concept over a year ago. Of course, the real model won't wear anything as exotic, but there might be some kind of special edition further down the line.

Based on a few patent filing, we have a rough idea about the powertrains as well. The Maybach GLS 600 should offer a few ponies more than a GLS 580 and rely on the same 4-liter V8. Our guess is around 500 HP. Remember, this will be the first Maybach assembled in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Meanwhile, the GLS 680 might be a plug-in hybrid with smooth acceleration and 50 km of emissions-free driving. As for the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, it too will feature a twin-turbo 4-liter V8, though one with a hefty dose of cayenne pepper. We expect the output to be somewhere in the 600-630 HP range.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Maybach GLS-CLass Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 rendering
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 