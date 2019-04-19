2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Rendered as Maybach and GLS 63 AMG

The all-new GLS-Class that was revealed a few days at the New York Auto Show is only the beginning of something big. And we're not just talking about the size of the wheelbase. No, the full range of models has yet to be revealed but should include both Maybach and AMG models by the end of next year.

Starting with the Maybach GLS, this obviously takes inspiration from a couple of sources. The grille is from the S-Class equivalent, which also means it doesn't match the rest of the bumper perfectly. Meanwhile, the fancy wheels were seen on the Maybach Vision concept over a year ago. Of course, the real model won't wear anything as exotic, but there might be some kind of special edition further down the line.



Based on a few HP . Remember, this will be the first Maybach assembled in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.



