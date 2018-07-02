2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Makes Spyshots Debut

NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

So we've already seen the second-generation GLE Coupe on film twice. But nothing beats a DSLR photo when you want to get all the juicy details. 20 photos



Beyond that, it looks like the AMG Line body kit, which is nothing we haven't seen before, but which seems to have lowered suspension.



Down the side, the lack of rocker steps and roof rails makes the 2020 model appear sportier. Just like in the case of the GLC Coupe, the roof takes on a bubble appearance with a noticeable rake towards the back.



The trunk area is where most of the redesign happens. For example, the taillights are completely different, flowing towards a substantial trunk ducktail spoiler. Moving the number plate from the hatch to the lower bumper gives it a sportier appearance.



Remember how the old GLE Coupe initially had a 450 AMG model which later got re-badged as the 43 AMG? Well, the new generation is going to get both, with inline-6 turbo engines we might add. In the case of the 450, the output will be 367 HP while the AMG-badged 53 model delivers 435 HP. Both have 4Matic AWD and a 9-speed automatic, but a mild-hybrid system will be fitted to the GLE 53 Coupe.



For diesel fans, Daimler plans to offer the 245 HP 300 d, the 286 HP 350 d, and the 340 HP in the GLE 400 d Coupe. Even plug-in hybrids are possible, but we don't feel the urge to speculate about them. Of course, a V8-powered GLE 63 S Coupe is on its way, likely to pack over 600 HP.



