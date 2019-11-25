autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA Shows Silhouette, It’s Shorter Than Predecessor

The second generation of the GLA is right around the corner as the eighth model of the new compact car class from Mercedes-Benz. Also described as “the entry-level into the brand’s utility vehicle family,” the front- and all-wheel-drive crossover riding on the MFA2 platform will premiere on December 11th.
With the advent of the GLB, the three-pointed star had to rethink the positioning of the GLA within the lineup. The designers have also decided to take “one and a half centimeters” off the overall length while adding “more than ten centimeters” to the overall height. More surprisingly, clever packaging and a longer wheelbase helped Mercedes-Benz free up more space for the rear passengers’ knees and feet.

The shadowy teaser provided from Stuttgart also reveals a boxier silhouette than before, complemented by shorter overhangs for better approach and departure angles. On the other hand, don’t forget that a crossover such as the GLA is more suited to the blacktop instead of the trail, mud, and other off-road scenarios.

Protective cladding all around and the upright front fascia help the GLA look more like an SUV than the outgoing model, and as far as the rear section is concerned, there’s no denying there are similarities with the GLB.

Chairman Ola Källenius and chief designer Gorden Wagener will take the veils off the second generation, and so far, we know that Mercedes-Benz will use augmented reality in the streamed presentation.

Augmented reality also happens to be a feature of the GLA, taken from other compact models as part of the satellite-navigation system. Turn-by-turn navigation with augmented reality is complemented by many other technologies such as Active Brake Assist as well as cornering, exit warning, and emergency lane functions.

What hides under the hood should be obvious to everyone. The W177 generation A-Class features a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder and a six-speed manual as standard. Seven- and eight-speed DCTs, a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, and various 2.0-liter options are also available, including the M139 engine from Mercedes-AMG for the 45 series. At the uppermost part of the spectrum, the A 45 S 4Matic+ develops 310 kW (421 PS; 416 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.
