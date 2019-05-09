2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV Shows Up in Barcelona, Causes a Stir

Entry-Level Volkswagen ID. Concept Rumored To Premiere At Frankfurt Motor Show

At the Geneva Motor Show in March, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz presented the first true electric MPV in its class: the EQV. 17 photos SUV .



Meant to be used like all the other Mercedes MPVs by families and shuttle services alike, the EQV took to the streets as a means for



“The concept offers all of the brand-typical attributes familiar from this segment which Mercedes-Benz customers have come to know, appreciate and also expect,” said in a statement at the time of the model’s unveiling Wilfried Porth, Mercedes-Benz human resources manager.



“As a family companion, a leisure-time adventurer or a shuttle vehicle with lounge ambience, the combination of these characteristics with a battery-electric drive mean the Concept EQV is a concept car with a future. “



Design wise, the EQV does not stray much too far from the other vans developed by Mercedes, but there are elements that set it apart from its internal-combustion counterparts. The fact that the EQV is electric is highlighted especially by the typical radiator grille and the continuous LED strip.



Powering the EQV concept is a 100 kWh battery installed in the underbody of the vehicle and a 201 hp electric motor mounted on the front axle. The system is configured in such a way as to allow for a range of up to 400 km (248 miles) and a top speed of 160 kph (99 mph). The battery can be recharged using a fast-charging solution in just 15 minutes.



