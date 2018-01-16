2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Makes Spyshot Debut, Prototype Looks Sleek

With the EV revolution now upon us, Mercedes-Benz aims to become one of the leaders of the segment, with the automaker having created a dedicated EQ sub-brand for electron juice sippers. And we are now here to bring you the first proper spyshots of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Mercedes-Benz should show us the EQC in the first part of next year, with the crossover expected to land as a 2020 model. Nevertheless, the automaker will introduce an extra nine EVs by 2025 - while the EQ range will kick off with the The final letter in the nameplate of the crossover indicates the GLC-like positioning of the newcomer. As for the first two letters, these stand for Electric Intelligence. And while the future conventionally-powered crossovers of the German brand are rumored to sport rugged design features in a nod to the G-Class, which has just received the first all-new generation since the 1979 original, the EQ models will unsurprisingly pack a futuristic styling.If you need help with peeking through the heavy cladding and camo covering the spied prototype, you can turn to the Generation EQ Concept that showed up at the 2016 Paris Auto Show (we added images of the concept to the gallery above).Underneath the skin, the 2020 EQC will use a compact version of the MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) that will be shared by the carmaker's volume electric vehicles.We'll remind you that the said concept featured an electric motor for each axle, while its floor accommodated the battery pack. The latter is produced by Daimler subsidiary Deutsche Accumotive The motors delivered a combined output of around 400 horsepower, with the blistering all-paw start of the machine delivering a 0 to 60 mph sprint sitting in the high-4s range.We're expecting the production model to be offered in multiple power levels and we wouldn't be surprised to see one or more single-motor versions.So far, the German carmaker has only mentioned that the battery pack, which will sit above 70 kWh, is set to deliver a driving range of at least 300 miles per charge.Mercedes-Benz should show us the EQC in the first part of next year, with the crossover expected to land as a 2020 model. Nevertheless, the automaker will introduce an extra nine EVs by 2025 - while the EQ range will kick off with the EQA compact hatchback, this could also involve a halo sportscar.