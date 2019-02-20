2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Heading To Geneva

Honda Closing UK Plant, Could Relocate Civic Hatchback Production To the U.S.

Along with the Concept EQV and mid-cycle refresh for the GLC, the three-pointed star has an all-new CLA Shooting Brake in the pipeline. Going official this March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the most practical body style spun off from the A-Class bears the codename X118 11 photos



Regarding the other two Geneva debuts, Mercedes claims the Concept EQV is “the world's first SUV in the premium segment with purely battery-electric drive.” That’s somewhat untrue considering the EQC and all the other electric SUVs and CUVs out there from Audi, Jaguar, and Tesla.



In the case of the Riding on the Modular Front Architecture 2 platform, the Shooting Brake will feature a flat underbody for a drag coefficient that would make other wagons blush in awe. The CLA, for example, has a drag coefficient of 0.23.Longer, wider, and lower than its predecessor, the X118 will get two 7.0-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and MBUX touchscreen infotainment system. 10.25-inch displays will be available as an option, along with a head-up display and 3D augmented reality for the satellite navigation system.As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 1.3-liter turbo co-developed will Renault will serve as the entry-level option alongside a six-speed manual. A 1.5-liter turbo diesel and 2.0-liter turbo gasoline are also in the offing, and we’re certain thathas something to offer too.In the case of the A-Class and CLA, the 45 and 45 S both feature a 2.0-liter turbo that’s capable of more than 400 horsepowe r in the latter. Of course, 4Matic all-wheel drive comes standard on these high-performance models. A not-so-hot 35 with a less powerful 2.0-liter turbo is coming too.Mercedes-Benz claims the shooting brake ’s “elegantly contoured, muscular rear end ensures substantial benefits in terms of practicality and storage space.” The PR mumbo-jumbo doesn’t stop here. According to the three-pointed star, the CLA Shooting Brake “reinterprets the design idiom of sensual purity, and turns the interior into a cool and stylish user interface for intelligent digital technology.”Regarding the other two Geneva debuts, Mercedes claims the Concept EQV is “the world's first SUV in the premium segment with purely battery-electric drive.” That’s somewhat untrue considering the EQC and all the other electric SUVs and CUVs out there from Audi, Jaguar, and Tesla.In the case of the GLC , the facelift comes with a redesigned cabin with MBUX infotainment and gesture control. Of course, artificial intelligence is also featured.