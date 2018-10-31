autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Prototype Spied For the First Time

31 Oct 2018, 18:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At $112,400 from the get-go, the Mercedes-AMG GT is on the more expensive side of sports cars. To this effect, the three-pointed star is testing the C190 with the 3.0-liter engine from the 53 series of models.
7 photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 532020 Mercedes-AMG GT 532020 Mercedes-AMG GT 532020 Mercedes-AMG GT 532020 Mercedes-AMG GT 532020 Mercedes-AMG GT 53
Codenamed M256, the inline-six is available in models such as the E 53, CLS 53, and GT 53. The four-door coupe, not this one. But on the other hand, it appears that Mercedes-AMG will shoehorn the mild-hybrid engine into the GT to bring the price point down.

Expected to develop 480 horsepower, the round exhaust tips of the white-painted prototype give the GT 53 away from the GT Roadster with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The lack of decklid badging, design of the license plate and bumper extensions also give away the U.S. specification of the prototype.

In the E 53, the six-cylinder engine develops 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, translating to 4.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour. For some reason or other, the E 53 is limited to 130 miles per hour. The EQ Boost 48-volt electrical system, on the other hand, provides the straight-six with an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

The heart of EQ Boost is an electric auxiliary compressor (eZV), which “guarantees immediate high torque when driving off and accelerating, bridging the time before the large exhaust turbocharger cuts in.” If you were wondering, the electric turbocharger can spin at 70,000 rpm within 300 milliseconds.

On the efficiency front, the integrated starter-alternator (ISG) serves as an alternator and is also responsible for hybrid functions. Produced at the Untertürkheim plant, the M256 also benefits from near-engine exhaust aftertreatment. The gasoline particulate filter (GPF) is the only component of the exhaust system that is under the floor.

If Mercedes-AMG does put the GT 53 into production in 2019, then the Jaguar F-Type might be in trouble. In addition to showing its age more than its competitors, the British sports car comes with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine from the get-go, which is too underwhelming for $60,750.

On a similar note, the GT 53 would allow Mercedes-AMG to steal some sales from the Porsche. The 911 Carrera starts at $91,100 in the United States, packing 370 horsepower from 3.0 liters and six cylinders.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 spyshots Mercedes-AMG GT 53 mild hybrid mercedes-amg gt facelift M256
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is It Cheating? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 