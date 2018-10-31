Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)

5 Watch Audi Bid Emotional Farewell to Mercedes-Benz as DTM Season Ends

3 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 to Sell from 47,528 EUR, Edition 1 More Expensive

1 Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Become Fastest Four-Seater at Nurburgring

More on this:

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Prototype Spied For the First Time

At $112,400 from the get-go, the Mercedes-AMG GT is on the more expensive side of sports cars. To this effect, the three-pointed star is testing the C190 with the 3.0-liter engine from the 53 series of models. 7 photos AMG will shoehorn the mild-hybrid engine into the GT to bring the price point down.



Expected to develop 480 horsepower, the round exhaust tips of the white-painted prototype give the GT 53 away from the GT Roadster with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The lack of decklid badging, design of the license plate and bumper extensions also give away the U.S. specification of the prototype.



In the



The heart of EQ Boost is an electric auxiliary compressor (eZV), which “guarantees immediate high torque when driving off and accelerating, bridging the time before the large exhaust turbocharger cuts in.” If you were wondering, the electric turbocharger can spin at 70,000 rpm within 300 milliseconds.



On the efficiency front, the integrated starter-alternator (ISG) serves as an alternator and is also responsible for hybrid functions. Produced at the Untertürkheim plant, the M256 also benefits from near-engine exhaust aftertreatment. The gasoline particulate filter (GPF) is the only component of the exhaust system that is under the floor.



If Mercedes-AMG does put the GT 53 into production in 2019, then the



On a similar note, the GT 53 would allow Mercedes-AMG to steal some sales from the Codenamed M256, the inline-six is available in models such as the E 53, CLS 53, and GT 53. The four-door coupe, not this one. But on the other hand, it appears that Mercedes-will shoehorn the mild-hybrid engine into the GT to bring the price point down.Expected to develop 480 horsepower, the round exhaust tips of the white-painted prototype give the GT 53 away from the GT Roadster with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The lack of decklid badging, design of the license plate and bumper extensions also give away the U.S. specification of the prototype.In the E 53 , the six-cylinder engine develops 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, translating to 4.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour. For some reason or other, the E 53 is limited to 130 miles per hour. The EQ Boost 48-volt electrical system, on the other hand, provides the straight-six with an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.The heart of EQ Boost is an electric auxiliary compressor (eZV), which “guarantees immediate high torque when driving off and accelerating, bridging the time before the large exhaust turbocharger cuts in.” If you were wondering, the electric turbocharger can spin at 70,000 rpm within 300 milliseconds.On the efficiency front, the integrated starter-alternator (ISG) serves as an alternator and is also responsible for hybrid functions. Produced at the Untertürkheim plant, the M256 also benefits from near-engine exhaust aftertreatment. The gasoline particulate filter (GPF) is the only component of the exhaust system that is under the floor.If Mercedes-AMG does put the GT 53 into production in 2019, then the Jaguar F-Type might be in trouble. In addition to showing its age more than its competitors, the British sports car comes with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine from the get-go, which is too underwhelming for $60,750.On a similar note, the GT 53 would allow Mercedes-AMG to steal some sales from the Porsche . The 911 Carrera starts at $91,100 in the United States, packing 370 horsepower from 3.0 liters and six cylinders.