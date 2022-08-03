2020 McLaren Sabre, One of 15 Ever Built, Will Go Under the Hammer

The McLaren Sabre is an incredibly rare car, with only 15 examples ever produced and homologated exclusively for the United States market. This means the hypercar is extremely hard to come by. However, chassis number 11, which hasn’t been spotted too often in public, is set to go under the hammer in Monterey, California.
Part of McLaren’s Ultimate Series, the hypercar is the most powerful non-hybrid road-going model coming from McLaren to date and is the best illustration of McLaren Special Operations’ (MSO) bespoke capabilities.
It is powered by a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The powerful motor is capable of delivering 824 horsepower (835 ps) and 590 lb/ft of torque. This incredible power propels the car to a neck-snapping top speed of 218 mph (350 kph), which makes it the fastest two-seat McLaren of all time.
“The response from this version of McLaren’s V-8 is mind-altering, the first dip into full throttle rearranging scenery quicker than the mind can process. The Sabre is so fast, so visceral, that there are moments when your right foot will question whether full throttle is what your brain really wants,” Car and Driver reported after they got to test the hypercar.
The particular Sabre before your eyes is finished in Liquid Argentum, with Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre (VCF) accents and Liquid Papaya pinstripes. Inside the cabin, the driver’s seat is covered in Volcano Orange upholstery, while the passenger seat is trimmed in Carbon Black. The interior is also sprinkled with Liquid Papaya accents and Satin Carbon Fiber parts.
Other noteworthy features include Gorilla Glass engine cover, Volcano Orange brake calipers with Black McLaren logo, Diamond-milled 7-spoke wheels in Gloss Black, and more.
The rarity factor, combined with its excellent performance and stunning otherworldly design, make it one of the most coveted McLarens ever built.
The McLaren Sabre is set to cross the auction block at the Mecum Monterey 2022 auction on Friday, August 19, and is estimated to sell for $4,500,000 - $5,000,000. If you have deep enough pockets and McLaren cars float your boat, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a McLaren Sabre owner.
