2020 McLaren 720S Spider Revealed By Design Patent

Even though McLaren is supposed to showcase the 720S Spider at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March, the design patent for the newcomer leaves nothing to the imagination of anticipating customers. As opposed to the 650S Spider, the successor doesn’t appear to feature buttresses behind the headrests.
It remains to be seen if McLaren has more in the pipeline than these sketches would lead us to believe, more so if you consider how important roll-over protection is in this day and age. The windshield and A-pillars are more or less unchanged from the coupe, but the twin-hinged dihedral doors are no longer present because of the folding metal roof.
Based on the layout of the MonoCage II, the 720S Spider most likely uses a single-hinge setup with appropriate strengthening where it matters. The rear deck has been resculpted as well, leaving enough room for the two-piece roof to work its magic when the weather is perfect for cruising.
Knowing the Woking-based automaker, the 720S Spider will be available with two roof-related options. One of them is the roof made out of glass instead of carbon fiber, and the other could come in the guise of glazed C-pillars, similar in design to those of the 720S Coupe.
As ever, the M840T is the centerpiece of the Super Series. With 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) on tap, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission are able to propel the McLaren to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.
The closest competitor to the 720S Spider comes from Ferrari, which premiered the 488 Pista Spider in August. Pricing isn’t known for the time being, although it’s safe to assume the convertible is more expensive than the $345,300 that Ferrari charges for the coupe.
In regard to the 720S, the cheapest model available in the United States costs in the ballpark of $300,000. Opt for the Track Pack, and you’re looking at $332,770.
