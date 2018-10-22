autoevolution

2020 Lynk & Co 03 Cyan is a 500 HP Racing Sedan, More Performance Coming

Shown back in August as part of the Chinese offensive to take over the European car market, the Lynk & Co 03 sedan, still not publicly on sale, is getting ready to make its racing debut next year.
As part of a deal between Lynk & Co and the winner of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) Cyan Racing, the car will be used next season to take on giants Audi, Alfa Romeo, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, SEAT, and Volkswagen.

The TCR concept car Lynk & Co 03 Cyan was presented last week by Cyan driver Thed Björk during an exclusive event at Fuji Raceway in Japan. And based on it, the Geely-owned carmaker will be soon showing a high-performance 03 road car.

There are no details available on this version of the 03 yet, apart from the power output it will be capable of generating: 500 hp.

And this is only the beginning promise the Chinese, as this new interpretation of the 03 will be “the first step towards an extended performance offer.”

“We will utilize our experience from past performance road car projects in combination with the vast data that we will gain from the racing programme through thousands and thousands of laps on racing circuits all over the world in extreme conditions,” said in a statement Christian Dahl, CEO of Cyan Racing.

As a company, Lynk & Co is owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely. Officially, it partly belongs to Geely (50 percent), Volvo (30 percent) and Zhejiang Geely Holding (20 percent), but the parent group holds control over the two other companies as well.

The cars manufactured by Lynk & Co, to be slotted between Geely and Volvo-branded cars, are meant to represent Geely’s entrance on the Western automotive markets.

So far, the Lynk & Co lineup comprises the 01, a 5-door crossover presented in 2016, the 02, the 03 sedan and the 04 hatchback.

But that’s only on paper, as none of these models are currently on sale.
