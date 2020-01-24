2020 Land Rover Defender "Cyber Concept" Looks More Like the Original

As most of you will agree, Land Rover got the styling of the 2020 Defender spot on, with the newcomer embodying the spirit of the original while complying with contemporary pedestrian crash safety regulations and fuel efficiency-dictated aerodynamics. Then again, there are also other ways of bringing the minimalist look of the early 80s model to the world in 2020.
Case in point with the rendering staring at us from behind the screen. Created by a digital artist called Matteo Gentile, this does away with the most of the rounded bits found on the actual 2020 Landie model (you can see the latter in the gallery above)
As such, one could argue that this look is even closer to that of the retro model. Then again, such an approach will probably split opinions. You see, this is not just about the simpler lines, but also involve the retrofuturistic approach. And the latter part of that label comes from multiple elements.
The most obvious ones include the front and rear light clusters, while it appears the front grille makes use of solar panel technology. In this respect, the rendering is pretty close to a pixel portrait showcasing a remastered Bollinger EV, which we discussed in November last year.
For the record, the styling cues that define the eye sockets of this Defender remind one of Rolls-Royce, but this is another story for another time.
Then we have the airless tires, a concept multiple producers have already showcased, but one that hasn't made it to production yet. Of course, this raises questions about the role of that spare wheel and you should make sure to zoom in on it via the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
Oh, and you can do the same to feast your eyes on those illuminated badges, which are spicy enough to stand out on their own (can you imagine them shining from under the mud?).
