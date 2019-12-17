2020 Lada 4x4 Updated Inside & Out

Ah, the Niva! Few series-production vehicles have soldiered for so long with so little changes as the four-wheel-drive Lada, but why change perfection? The answer to that is “keeping up with the times,” and thus, the Russian automaker decided to make a few improvements to the breed.
Renamed the 4x4 in 2006 after AvtoVAZ sold the Niva nameplate to General Motors, the unibody SUV with the capability of a body-on-frame vehicle has received a modern-looking cockpit By 1990s standards, to be honest. Different air vents, two 12-volt power sockets, an on-board computer for the instrument cluster, cup holders in the transmission tunnel, and a revised climate system control module are a few of the interior’s highlights.
Even the glove box has been redesigned for more volume, which is somewhat of a rarity in the automotive landscape of today. Some automakers make do without them for packaging reasons while others hide the safety fuses in the glove box of right-hand-drive models for the UK.
The front and rear seats are also different, and because it’s a three-door design, the front seats have been gifted with “a more reliable folding mechanism.” The rear passengers now have a pair of headrests, an addition that Lada claims to have “positively affected the safety level.”
AvtoVAZ also underscores the ERA-GLONASS module in the headliner, which is an emergency response system connected to the driver’s side airbag. Different overhead handles, sun visors, A-pillars trim, improved NVH thanks to PWT mounting brackets that reduce vibrations levels and more efficient sound insulation, there’s a lot going on with this redesign.
As far as the exterior is concerned, the 4x4 Urban has received fog lamps in the front bumper. Despite its confusing nomenclature, the Urban version still is quite a hassle to drive in the urban jungle as opposed to a crossover with fully-electric power steering assistance.
No pricing information has been announced at the time of writing, but the 2020 improvements shouldn’t hike up the price too much from the 2019 model year. For December 2019, the starting price for the three-door 4x4 is listed at 465,900 rubles while the five-door 4x4 Urban costs 551,600 rubles.
