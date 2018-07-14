2020 Kia Soul Test Driver Has Cute Discussion With Spy

I'll be honest with you guys. There are a whole lot of cool SUV prototypes out there, so we ignored the 2020 Kia Soul thinking that it's boring. But this video, even though we shouldn't.

Roman bluntly asks the female driver of the Soul what the new Soul is like, just like a paparazzi would question an embarrassed celebrity on the street. However, she says she doesn't have any idea what it is, as she's merely been given the keys and told to drive it.



Even though it sounds like a weird thing to say, we believe her due to the honest response. Most of the testing was carried out by Korean teams back at home and at the Arctic Circle. This is more a case of "let's see what America thinks of it."



And while Kia hasn't hit a home run since the Stinger, it's probably going to be very popular due to the mix of space and affordability.



So is the Soul Kia's most popular model like Roman says? Well, in 2016, it was, with overall deliveries of 145,768 units in America. But last year, it was overtaken by a couple of thousand deliveries by the Forte sedan. This all-new 2020 model should fix that.



Wondering what it looks like under that camo? We're confident that this Korean



Engine-wise, we suspect it's going to have the same units as the Hyundai Veloster, namely a 1.6-liter turbo with around 200 horsepower and a base 2-liter unit. An electric version is also planned.



