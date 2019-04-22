autoevolution

2020 Kia Soul Commercial Is All About a Chameleon, Not Hamsters

Kia North America just released the first ad for its all-new Soul, which is not one car, but a small series. So what's the perfect animal for that? No, not a hamster, but a color-shifting lizard.
We never got the connection between hamsters and the Soul. One is a small rodent that spooks at everything and the other is the best selling Kia in America. However, those old commercials were some of the most iconic automotive ads of the past decade.

Will "The New Species of Soul" live up to that standard? Probably not. The furries won't like it, there's no hipster music or celebrity endorsements. The only cute chameleon ever was that thing in Disney's Rapunzel, not that it has any relevance to this story.

The stars of this half-minute ad are three versions of the 2020 Soul. There's a turbocharged Inferno Red Soul GT-Line with that sporty body kit and 200 horsepower 1.6-liter turbo. It's followed by the Undercover Green Soul X-Line that climbs dirt trails in a burnt-orange landscape to signal its ruggedness. And last we have a Solar Yellow Soul EX Designer Collection Package cruises through along a road lined with the chameleon's spikes. There's actually a 4th model in the range, the Soul EV.

This is the third generation of the car introduced in 2009 and sharpens up the boxy look to a high extent. Kia's ad will begin airing this month, most likely in cinemas. So let us know where you saw it with a quick comment.

“We have taken the Soul to an entirely new level by giving it even more of Kia’s ‘Give It Everything’ credo. With the expanded lineup offering more style, utility, technology, comfort and adaptability than ever before, it’s a whole new species of Soul,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. “While nearly everything about the Soul is different, this campaign continues the fun and irreverent attitude that turned Soul into an icon over the last decade.”

