2020 Karma Revero Teased as Faster and Smarter Machine

Only a few days after it showed the first glimpse of a new concept car developed together with Pininfarina, American electric carmaker Karma released an image of the real star of its one-product lineup, the 2020 Revero. 12 photos



The premium sedan currently on the market as Karma is powered by a 4-cylinder turbocharged internal combustion engine that develops 260 horsepower, but an additional electric motor brings the total output to 403 horsepower. The Revero can travel in all-electric mode for as much as 50 miles (80 km).



Those figures are apparently nothing compared to what’s to come, as Karma promises new 2020 version will be “faster, smarter, and even more stunning in design than its predecessor.” No actual numbers or details were released.



Together with the Pininfarina concept and a second one, called Karma Vision, the 2020 Revero will be unveiled in April, at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.



To support the production of the new Revero and other vehicles in the years ahead, Karma also announced it has invested $7.5 million in the installation of a new suite of powertrain test labs at its facility in Irvine, California.



The company’s engineers will use the labs to evaluate the performance and durability of electric motors, generators, and range-extended powertrains.



“We have a solid product plan that spans the next decade and relationships with the right partners who are helping us accelerate technology and product development,” said in a statement Karma CEIO Lance Zhou.



“Since 2014, Karma has been quietly building a full value chain and planning a strong relaunch; now, we are ready to tell everyone: Karma is back!”



