2020 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk More or Less Confirmed

Above the Grand Cherokee, Jeep will enter the full-size segment starting from the 2020 model year with two offerings in the form of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The latter of the two three-row sport utility vehicle will also happen to stand true to the “sport” part, for it’s going to be available in Trackhawk flavor.
Road & Track got hold of “an internal document from German powertrain component maker ZF,” the maker of the 8HP and 9HP transmission that we know from plenty of Fiat Chryslers models. In it, we find the words “Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk” followed by the platform designation (WS), engine displacement and architecture (6.2-liter V8), country of sale (U.S.A.), and output (536 kw or 729 PS).
Ladies and gentlemen, you know what that means, don’t you? Jeep will offer 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat levels of suck-squeeze-bang-blow in a full-size SUV with more luxury than anything that the automaker has ever offered. And yes, that’s 717 American horsepower after converting from metric ponies.
Paired to the eight-speed automatic transmission we’re accustomed to from the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk in the documented uses a high-torque variant of the 8HP codenamed 8HP95X. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan also happens to use this transmission, which is saying something.
Road & Track reached FCA to find out more information on the Hellcat-powered utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction, but as it’s often the case with products so far in the future, Fiat Chrysler refused to comment. And that’s a little curious considering that the leaked document dates back to April and May of 2017.
At the present moment, the most powerful and quickest three-row SUV made and developed in America is the Durango SRT. Dodge shoehorned the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 in the engine bay, packing up to 475 horsepower without the help of forced induction.
Set to go into production in 2019, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be manufactured at Warren Truck Assembly. The platform, as you would expect, has a few things in common with the latest generation of the Ram 1500. And speaking of which, the 1500 will be Hellcat-ified as well, thus giving birth to the Ford F-150 Raptor-rivaling Ram 1500 TRX.
