2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut

AWD

HP

The Jaguar XE may not be the most successful sedan ever made, but for 2020, it's one sexy-looking machine. This mid-life refresh brings with it major changes and a front end that's clearly inspired by the F-Type, which a deep brow and narrow headlights that make it appear to be brooding.As for the engines, they seem to follow the lead set by the new Evoque. In the base XE S, you get a 2-liter turbo making 247-horsepower for $40,000, plus another two grand for. Meanwhile, the XE R-Dynamic S still packs a 2-liter, but it puts out 296and will set you back $46,295. Based on how cool the body kit looks, you'd be foolish not to have the sportier model.We also like what they've done with the interior. It's got new carbon trim on the console and the twin-screen setup from the Velar, one of which tilts. It might not be the easiest thing in the world to use, but you can't have more pixel real estate for this kind of money.As for the Velar Dynamic Edition, it's the third Range Rover to wear the SVAutobiography badge, so you know what to expect: lost of power. In this case, the familiar 5-liter supercharged V8 produces 542 HP (550 PS ) and 502 lb-ft (681 Nm) of torque, enough to rocket you from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds and potentially reach a top speed of 170 mph (274 km/h). The model also features a subtle black body kit, larger wheels and an exhaust that won't go unnoticed.New York might also be your first contact with the second-generation Evoque, so do check out their stand.