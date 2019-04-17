autoevolution

2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut

17 Apr 2019, 19:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Jaguar Land Rover has two major debuts happening at this year's New York Auto Show, the mid-life facelift for the Jaguar XE compact executive sedan and a super-fast and classy Range Rover, the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.
17 photos
2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut2020 Jaguar XE Facelift, Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Make NY Debut
The Jaguar XE may not be the most successful sedan ever made, but for 2020, it's one sexy-looking machine. This mid-life refresh brings with it major changes and a front end that's clearly inspired by the F-Type, which a deep brow and narrow headlights that make it appear to be brooding.

As for the engines, they seem to follow the lead set by the new Evoque. In the base XE S, you get a 2-liter turbo making 247-horsepower for $40,000, plus another two grand for AWD. Meanwhile, the XE R-Dynamic S still packs a 2-liter, but it puts out 296 HP and will set you back $46,295. Based on how cool the body kit looks, you'd be foolish not to have the sportier model.

We also like what they've done with the interior. It's got new carbon trim on the console and the twin-screen setup from the Velar, one of which tilts. It might not be the easiest thing in the world to use, but you can't have more pixel real estate for this kind of money.

As for the Velar Dynamic Edition, it's the third Range Rover to wear the SVAutobiography badge, so you know what to expect: lost of power. In this case, the familiar 5-liter supercharged V8 produces 542 HP (550 PS ) and 502 lb-ft (681 Nm) of torque, enough to rocket you from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds and potentially reach a top speed of 170 mph (274 km/h). The model also features a subtle black body kit, larger wheels and an exhaust that won't go unnoticed.

New York might also be your first contact with the second-generation Evoque, so do check out their stand.
2020 Jagauar XE Jaguar XE facelift Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography 2019 New York Auto Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 