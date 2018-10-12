2020 Jaguar F-Type Coming With Seating For Four, BMW Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

autoevolution
Following the I-Pace, Jaguar prepares to roll out additional electric vehicles in the coming years. The replacement for the XJ comes to mind, but there’s also talk the F-Type would go electric sometime around 2023.
That’s three years after the next generation debuts in 2020 according to Car Magazine, and the cited publication makes a case for two electric motors connected to a 100-kWh battery. From the standpoint layout, Jaguar will retain the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup despite transitioning to the D7b Evolution vehicle architecture.

Citing “moles in the supply chain,” Car Magazine expects the upgraded version of the PLA-D6a to be even lighter, and as ever, production will be based in Castle Bromwich. That’s somewhat curious, more so if you take into consideration that the F-Type could switch from two seats to a 2+2 configuration as a response to the Porsche 911.

Along with the coupe, the two-door convertible will soldier on. That’s not the case for the 5.0-liter supercharged V8, which Jaguar has discontinued for the XJ in Europe because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. In addition to the Ingenium 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, the F-Type is supposed to get Project Jennifer.

Jennifer serves as ‘the codename for the BMW-supplied 4.4-liter 560-bhp twin-turbo V8,” which doesn’t sound as good as the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 but has more potential. In the M5 Competition, the BMW engine churns out 625 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. Torque is similar to the M5, rated at 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) from 1,800 to 5,800 rpm.

If what the sources say about the F-Type comes to fruition, there’s no questioning the fact that pricing will go up. It remains to be seen by how much, but knowing Jaguar, the F-Type will either match the 911 or undercut the German sports car by a few thousand dollars.

If it were your hard-earned cash, what would you get between the Jaguar and Porsche? In regard to reliability and driving dynamics, the answer is as clear as day.
