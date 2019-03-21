2020 Hyundai Tucson N Line Packs Up To 185 PS

5 Hyundai Kona Electric Crowned America’s Cheapest EV Per Mile Of Range

As we’re waiting patiently for Hyundai to roll out the Tucson N , the Tucson N Line will have to suffice with anything from 136 to 185 PS. That’s up to 182 horsepower from the 2.0-liter CRDi four-cylinder turbo diesel, featuring mild-hybrid assistance, a 0.44-kWh battery, starter/generator system, low-voltage DC/DC converter, and an inverter. 28 photos



Described as “more than a new look,” the N Line has been designed, developed, and tested in Europe. Available in nine color options, the newcomer features 5 percent more rigid springs in the rear and 8 percent up front. Software changes brought to the motor-driver electric power steering promise more direct feel according to Hyundai.



The more aggressive bumpers are complemented by 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss-black detailing on the mirror housings and rear spoiler, as well as the mesh-pattern grille framed by dark chrome. Black-bezel headlamps with unique DRL signature, darkened window frames, and N-branded sports seats wrapped in a leather-suede combo bring the point home.



Furthering the sporty character of the N Line, the alloy pedals and red-accented gear shift lever don’t fail to impress. To enter production at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech Company in the Industrial Zone of Nošovice, the most compelling Tucson of them all is also frugal if you opt for the 1.6-liter CRDi turbo diesel.



“With the



Customers who would rather take up gasoline for a sportier driving experience can opt for the 1.6-liter T-GDI, rated at 177 PS (175 horsepower) in the compact crossover. Of course, every option complies to the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard that took effect on September 1st, 2018. "With the New Tucson N Line, Hyundai now provides the sporty feeling to customers who also want the versatility and comfort of an SUV," said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of marketing and product at the automaker's European division. "Tucson is our best-selling model in Europe and it is positioned right at the heart of our brand, so we are excited to introduce the N Line character to our customers in this segment." Pricing isn't available at the present moment, nor did Hyundai add the N Line to the configurator. Over in Germany, the cheapest specification of the Tucson costs 22,970 euros while the range-topping Premium trim level is 35,300 euros.