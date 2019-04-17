2020 Hyundai Sonata Looks Red-Hot in New York, N Model With 275+ HP Coming

Driven: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S: Something Old, Something New

We think Hyundai deserves a pat on the back after seeing the all-new 2020 Sonata at the New York Auto Show. Those headlights are not a safe statement to make, but the midsize sedan segment needed a bit of crazy. 17 photos



We're looking at one of two major bumper designs, and it's quite aggressively shaped, with a black mesh for the three grilles and side vents. With large exhaust and a black diffuser, the back matches it. Right now, the engine choices are offered, though they don't match the crazy styling.



The 1.6-liter turbo will deliver 180-hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque, while the 2.5-liter promises 191 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. A bit after sales start this October, Hyundai will also introduce a hybrid model, though a PHEV is also likely.



But the Sonata N has also been officially confirmed for a launch in 2020. It's going to have over 275 horsepower, according to a statement by CEO Brian Smith at the New York Auto Show. This confirms our



We know quite a few midsize sedans with powerful turbo engines. However, almost none of them have sporty ambitions, though Volkswagen should launch the Arteon R. While the 275+ horsepower could be extracted from the 2-liter turbo of the Veloster N, it's also possible we're dealing with something new. Hyundai is working on the Theta-3 2.5-liter turbo, which will be adopted by various Genesis models and produce around 300 horsepower. Hyundai calls this its “Sensuous Sportiness” design language, and some of it was actually previewed by Le Fil Rouge concept last year. For example, the line at the bottom of the car curves up, like on a Jaguar, while the roof is one long and very sexy C-curve from the mirrors to the taillights.We're looking at one of two major bumper designs, and it's quite aggressively shaped, with a black mesh for the three grilles and side vents. With large exhaust and a black diffuser, the back matches it. Right now, the engine choices are offered, though they don't match the crazy styling.The 1.6-liter turbo will deliver 180-hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque, while the 2.5-liter promises 191 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. A bit after sales start this October, Hyundai will also introduce a hybrid model, though a PHEV is also likely.But the Sonata N has also been officially confirmed for a launch in 2020. It's going to have over 275 horsepower, according to a statement by CEO Brian Smith at the New York Auto Show. This confirms our report from December 2018, which also claimed a Sonata Wagon was going to replace the i40 in Europe.We know quite a few midsize sedans with powerful turbo engines. However, almost none of them have sporty ambitions, though Volkswagen should launch the Arteon R. While the 275+ horsepower could be extracted from the 2-liter turbo of the Veloster N, it's also possible we're dealing with something new. Hyundai is working on the Theta-3 2.5-liter turbo, which will be adopted by various Genesis models and produce around 300 horsepower.