2020 Hyundai Sonata Features Honda Civic-influenced Taillights

Coming courtesy of an online forum in South Korea, these photographs reveal a lot of the next generation as far as style is concerned. As the headline implies, the taillights are similar to those of the Honda Civic but also different thanks to the full-width light bar.
The eighth generation of the mid-size sedan bears the codename XF, serving as a replacement for the LF that Hyundai unveiled in March 2014. Expected to launch in the United States for the 2020 model year, the Sonata also happens to look sharper up front thanks to the cascading grille, full-LED headlights, and chrome trim that extends into the air intakes.

Even with the hood up, it’s hard to tell what engine does the plastic cover hide. Nevertheless, Hyundai will offer an assortment of four-cylinder engine options, both turbocharged and naturally aspirated. An eight-speed automatic and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission are also in the offing, along with front-wheel drive and the U2 turbo diesel.

Over in North America, one of the possibilities comes in the guise of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, 2.0-liter hybrid, and 2.0-liter turbo. The Theta III is also in development for FWD, RWD, and mid-engine applications. Both the 2.4- and 2.0-liter turbo are part of the Theta II family.

An N-Line trim level is also expected. The Sonata N is far-fetched at this point, but some people argue that Hyundai will offer a performance-oriented model. Given this information, when can we expect to see the all-new sedan in the flesh?

For the U.S. market, chances are Hyundai will reveal the real deal in April 2019 at the New York Auto Show. Over in South Korea, there’s talk the Sonata XF will premiere in March 2019 while sales are expected to kick off in the summer.

Turning our attention back to the taillights, you know what other Hyundai features this design? The Santa Fe for the People’s Republic of China, which has the full-width light bar integrated into the power tailgate. As far as the interior is concerned, the buttons for the transmission on the center console are definitely inspired from Acura.
