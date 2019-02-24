All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

2020 Hyundai Sonata Features Honda Civic-influenced Taillights

Coming courtesy of an online forum in South Korea, these photographs reveal a lot of the next generation as far as style is concerned. As the headline implies, the taillights are similar to those of the Honda Civic but also different thanks to the full-width light bar. 25 photos



Even with the hood up, it’s hard to tell what engine does the plastic cover hide. Nevertheless, Hyundai will offer an assortment of four-cylinder engine options, both turbocharged and naturally aspirated. An eight-speed automatic and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission are also in the offing, along with front-wheel drive and the U2 turbo diesel.



Over in North America, one of the possibilities comes in the guise of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, 2.0-liter hybrid, and 2.0-liter turbo. The FWD , RWD, and mid-engine applications. Both the 2.4- and 2.0-liter turbo are part of the Theta II family.



An N-Line trim level is also expected. The Sonata N is far-fetched at this point, but some people argue that



For the U.S. market, chances are Hyundai will reveal the real deal in April 2019 at the New York Auto Show. Over in South Korea, there’s talk the Sonata XF will premiere in March 2019 while sales are expected to kick off in the summer.



