2020 Hyundai Prophecy Concept Revealed Without a Steering Wheel

First of all, Hyundai uncovered more details about its electrification strategy. It wants to expand the production with more EVs while also focusing on developing its current technologies by 2025. Hyundai also claimed also that by the end of 2020, 75% of its European passenger car lineup will be electrified and it wants to sell over 670,000 batteries annually.Hyundai's bet on “Sensuous Sportiness” design is spot-on with the Prophecy concept. The general lines on the car are curvaceous and subtle and they give the car a nice aero look. The lack of a front grille makes it resemble mid-engined supercars, and that makes it look fast. The front bumper has a small and subtle air intake, designed for battery cooling.Following the car to its rear, a brake activated illuminated spoiler is noticed. The vertically oriented taillights give the car a retro feeling, but they also maintain the minimalistic look with the pixelated LED lights, and the Hyundai logo that lights up. The general feeling I get when inspecting this concept is that I am watching a younger cousin of the 1980 Porsche 911 SC.On top of it, the front doors open in a “normal” way, while the rear doors open the "suicide" way. This means translates into the car not having a middle reinforcing pillar. It will be interesting to see how it would perform during passenger safety tests.As for the interior, a big dash screen all the way from the driver side to the passenger side can be noticed along with an “off-road” handle or a coffee table, depending on what you use it for. But the most intriguing fact is that there is no steering wheel shown in the pictures, only two jet-fighter handles, one on the center console and one on the left door.It seems like Hyundai made a first-step into designing flying cars, but it said that its main focus is autonomous driving, so this is the reason behind the odd choice of the jet-fighter levers instead of a classic steering wheel.