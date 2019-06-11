autoevolution
 

2020 Husqvarna FE 501 and FE 350 Unveiled as New Off-Road Only Bikes

It’s not every day we get to see a major overhaul of a bike builder's lineup, but when it happens, it does so in style. Proof of that is Husqvarna’s decision to announce major revisions for the competition, off-road and dual-sport machines it produces for the 2020 model year.
The changes made for the new model year are extensive and range from chassis upgrades to engine enhancements on all existing bikes, as the changes affect all the bikes in the TE, FE, and FEs ranges. Also new are two motorcycles specifically created for off-road use.

Generally, Husqvarna upgraded the chassis by using new frames and subframes meant to increase longitudinal and torsional rigidity. For better handling, stability and rider feedback, materials such as carbon fiber were used.

Both the front shocks and forks have been tweaked to provide a more “consistent” damping and better resistance. Rider comfort is also enhanced by the deployment of a linkage system that reduces seat height.

Engine wise, the TE 150i uses the same 2-stroke unit fitted in the TE 250i and TE 300i, while a 4-stroke engine is fitted on the FE 350 and FE 350s engine.

For the 2020 model year, the lineup of Husqvarna off-road only bikes expands with the introduction of the new FE 501 and FE 350. Based on their dual-sport counterparts FE 501s and FE 350s, the new bikes come with more aggressive mapping, a less restrictive power pack and better handling. 

In addition to the dual-sport, the off-roaders use a Map Select switch mounted on the handlebar that allows for the selection of two different engine mappings, adapting the power of the engine to the type of terrain.

The range of updates bikes will be available starting July 2019, with the exception of the 2020 FE and FEs that will hit the shelves in September.

Pricing for the updated range has not been announced.
