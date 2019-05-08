autoevolution

2020 Honda Jazz to Use Hybrid System Deployed on the CR-V

At the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show in October, Japanese carmaker Honda will be unveiling the new generation of the Jazz subcompact. The car, also known as Fit, will for the first time be available with a hybrid powertrain.
The official announcement on this subject was made by Honda this week, when it announced the official name of the electric car it presented in March at the Geneva Motor Show, confirming previous rumors that this model will go electric in some manner too.

There are not that many details available about the hybrid Jazz and its capabilities, apart from the fact that it will use a variant of the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) technology deployed in the current generation CR-V, the company's first mainstream hybrid SUV.

In that model, the system uses a 2.0-liter gasoline engine coupled to two electric motors. It works by determining how to use fuel and electrical energy and automatically switching between electric power at lower speeds and gasoline-power at higher cruising speeds.

In hybrid mode, the gasoline engine is used to supply power to the electric generator motor, which in turn turns the motors. Surplus power from the engine is used to recharge the batteries.

In fact, says Honda, i-MMD's deployement on the Jazz is the first step toward its electric future and will form the basis of its strategy as it moves to steer 100 percent of its European fleet on the electrification path by 2025.

“Ahead of its 2025 electrification goal, Honda will expand the application of its i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, with the introduction into smaller segment cars an important first step,” said the carmaker.

Spied several times in recent months as it continues testing mostly on European roads, the Jazz will bring new design elements, modern yet reminiscent of older Hondas, new powertrains, including the above-mentioned hybrid and new connectivity features.
