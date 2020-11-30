2020 Has Been the Worst Year for the Aviation Industry, Bar None

More on this:

1 Lufthansa Introduces Sleeper’s Row Seat, Because Who Needs First Class Anyway

2 Pegasus Aircraft Promises VTOL Capabilities With Private Jet Convenience

3 Your Private Jet Membership Is Now a Costco Trip Away, Because It’s Still 2020

4 British Airways Gets First Class Suite With Closing Door for Extra Privacy

5 People Are Paying Good Money for Flights to Nowhere and It’s OK