autoevolution
 

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Quarter-Mile Time Confirmed: 10.7 Seconds

31 Oct 2019, 16:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Shelby GT500 might be heavy at 4,225 pounds, but it’s blistering quick too. The king of Mustangs needs 3.3 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour while the quarter-mile run takes 10.7 seconds.
79 photos
Shelby GT500 Mustang in Grabber LimeShelby GT500 Mustang in Grabber LimeShelby GT500 Mustang in Grabber Lime2020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT5002020 Mustang Shelby GT500
Ford confirmed to Autoblog.com that the figures are attainable “under ideal conditions.” For the sake of setting things straight once and for all, the Camaro ZL1 can shoot to 60 in 3.5 seconds while the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds. With 93-octane gas and a race weight of 4,250 pounds, the GT500 ran 10.614 seconds at 133.21 miles per hour at the Brandenton drag strip in Florida.

Even though it’s a pony car instead of a muscle car, there’s no denying the Shelby is capable in a straight line and in the twisties as well. Customers who want to explore the limits of grip should fit the GT500 with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, the more aggressive alternative to the Pilot Sport 4S. If there is a downside to the S550 in this configuration, it is worth remembering the previous generation of the GT500 had a higher top speed.

Ford Performance explains this drop in maximum velocity through aerodynamic trickery, the kind that generates lots of downforce to keep the rear wheels glued to the tarmac. On the other hand, it's a bit disappointing because 100 horsepower separate the two generations.

A supercharger and 5.2 liters of displacement translate to 760 horsepower as opposed to the 662-horsepower rating of the previous model. The switch to a dual-clutch transmission instead of a good ol’ manual also helps the GT500 accelerate quicker off the line. Lots of go-faster software and carbon-fiber parts are also worth mentioning, but still, how do you feel about paying $73,995 including destination and gas-guzzler tax?

That’s huge money for a pony car, and if you start ticking the most desirable options off the list, the final price soars beyond $100,000 including taxes. As far bang for the buck is concerned, there’s no denying the Challenger SRT Hellcat is a best buy at $79,440 for the Redeye before a cash bonus of up to $7,970 off the retail price.
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 quarter-mile Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 acceleration Ford Mustang S550
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Halloween Is Perfect for Trick or Treating and Car TheftHalloween Is Perfect for Trick or Treating and Car Theft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Trunk or Treating Is Halloween Tailgating at Its Best (and Safest)Trunk or Treating Is Halloween Tailgating at Its Best (and Safest)
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
FORD models:
FORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVFORD PumaFORD Puma CrossoverFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day