2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Quarter-Mile Time Confirmed: 10.7 Seconds

The Shelby GT500 might be heavy at 4,225 pounds, but it’s blistering quick too. The king of Mustangs needs 3.3 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour while the quarter-mile run takes 10.7 seconds.
Ford confirmed to Autoblog.com that the figures are attainable “under ideal conditions.” For the sake of setting things straight once and for all, the Camaro ZL1 can shoot to 60 in 3.5 seconds while the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds. With 93-octane gas and a race weight of 4,250 pounds, the GT500 ran 10.614 seconds at 133.21 miles per hour at the Brandenton drag strip in Florida.
Even though it’s a pony car instead of a muscle car, there’s no denying the Shelby is capable in a straight line and in the twisties as well. Customers who want to explore the limits of grip should fit the GT500 with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, the more aggressive alternative to the Pilot Sport 4S. If there is a downside to the S550 in this configuration, it is worth remembering the previous generation of the GT500 had a higher top speed.
Ford Performance explains this drop in maximum velocity through aerodynamic trickery, the kind that generates lots of downforce to keep the rear wheels glued to the tarmac. On the other hand, it's a bit disappointing because 100 horsepower separate the two generations.
A supercharger and 5.2 liters of displacement translate to 760 horsepower as opposed to the 662-horsepower rating of the previous model. The switch to a dual-clutch transmission instead of a good ol’ manual also helps the GT500 accelerate quicker off the line. Lots of go-faster software and carbon-fiber parts are also worth mentioning, but still, how do you feel about paying $73,995 including destination and gas-guzzler tax?
That’s huge money for a pony car, and if you start ticking the most desirable options off the list, the final price soars beyond $100,000 including taxes. As far bang for the buck is concerned, there’s no denying the Challenger SRT Hellcat is a best buy at $79,440 for the Redeye before a cash bonus of up to $7,970 off the retail price.
Even though it’s a pony car instead of a muscle car, there’s no denying the Shelby is capable in a straight line and in the twisties as well. Customers who want to explore the limits of grip should fit the GT500 with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, the more aggressive alternative to the Pilot Sport 4S. If there is a downside to the S550 in this configuration, it is worth remembering the previous generation of the GT500 had a higher top speed.
Ford Performance explains this drop in maximum velocity through aerodynamic trickery, the kind that generates lots of downforce to keep the rear wheels glued to the tarmac. On the other hand, it's a bit disappointing because 100 horsepower separate the two generations.
A supercharger and 5.2 liters of displacement translate to 760 horsepower as opposed to the 662-horsepower rating of the previous model. The switch to a dual-clutch transmission instead of a good ol’ manual also helps the GT500 accelerate quicker off the line. Lots of go-faster software and carbon-fiber parts are also worth mentioning, but still, how do you feel about paying $73,995 including destination and gas-guzzler tax?
That’s huge money for a pony car, and if you start ticking the most desirable options off the list, the final price soars beyond $100,000 including taxes. As far bang for the buck is concerned, there’s no denying the Challenger SRT Hellcat is a best buy at $79,440 for the Redeye before a cash bonus of up to $7,970 off the retail price.