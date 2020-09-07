2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Figther Plane" Is a Mean Machine

There are certain performance cars out there that rely on their color scheme to stand out, but the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 certainly isn't one of them. Then again, with the need for personalization being on the rise and social media only amplifying this, you need at least a custom finish to stand out. Case in point with the pony we have here, which brings a dramatic take on the matter.
The GT500 that now sits on our screens has been gifted with a wrap, one that seems to follow the fighter plane theme. And it all makes sense when you think about the fact that the vehicle is owned by a veteran, as explained by the account that delivered the first Instagram post below.
Now, many second skin jobs of the sort go for the shark teeth approach, with examples ranging from the Dodge Charger to the Lamborghini Huracan. Not this one, though.
Instead, we're dealing with something that could be described as a post-apocalyptic theme, but this only covers the big picture. Well, the devil is in the details with this vynil makeover, so make sure to zoom in on the images in the Insta posts below to check out all the juicy little bits displayed on the 760 horsepower monster.
In fact, you'll even see the GT500 lighting up its rear tires in one of the posts (remember the pre-release moments when we wondered how the dual-clutch tranny would handle such stunts?) , with the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 singing in the background.
Given the complex nature of the wrap, the owner decided to leave the rest of the vehicle in factory form, at least for the time being. Then again, many of these projects take various forms over the years, so who knows where time will take this Mustang?
Now, many second skin jobs of the sort go for the shark teeth approach, with examples ranging from the Dodge Charger to the Lamborghini Huracan. Not this one, though.
Instead, we're dealing with something that could be described as a post-apocalyptic theme, but this only covers the big picture. Well, the devil is in the details with this vynil makeover, so make sure to zoom in on the images in the Insta posts below to check out all the juicy little bits displayed on the 760 horsepower monster.
In fact, you'll even see the GT500 lighting up its rear tires in one of the posts (remember the pre-release moments when we wondered how the dual-clutch tranny would handle such stunts?) , with the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 singing in the background.
Given the complex nature of the wrap, the owner decided to leave the rest of the vehicle in factory form, at least for the time being. Then again, many of these projects take various forms over the years, so who knows where time will take this Mustang?