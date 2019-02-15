2020 Ford Mustang Getting Two 2.3L EcoBoost Engine Options

Following the mid-cycle refresh of the S550, Ford decided to discontinue the Cyclone V6 as the entry-level option. The sixth generation of America’s favorite pony car now comes with the EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as standard, rated at 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.
The output isn’t up there with the Focus RS, which develops 350 horsepower. This gets us to the 2020 model year and an NHTSA document which lists the EcoBoost twice. Once with 310 horsepower, and the second time with “TBD” standing for “to be determined.”
What’s more, the 5.0-liter Coyote is also listed twice (435 horsepower and TBD) along with the 5.2-liter Voodoo (526) and 5.2-liter Predator (TBD; over 700 horsepower). Citing “sources at Ford,” Hagerty claims “we’re looking at a higher-powered version of the turbocharged engine.”
Manufactured in Valencia, Spain and the Cleveland Engine Plant in Ohio, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost features twin-scroll turbocharging technology, direct injection, and variable camshafts. Derived from the Duratec engine family, the four-cylinder with forced induction is available with the MT-82 six-speed manual and 10R80 ten-speed automatic.
The question is, why would Ford come up with a more powerful EcoBoost for the Mustang? Part of the reason is the V6 in the Chevrolet Camaro, churning out 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet. There’s also the Dodge Challenger with the Pentastar V6, capable of 305 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque.
Another reason could be the Mustang Hybrid, which has been confirmed to use an EcoBoost-type engine by Raj Nair, former president of Ford in North America. He now leads Multimatic in Markham, Ontario, the company that manufactured the EcoBoost V6-powered GT supercar.
Upping the output of the Mustang EcoBoost is great news, especially for customers who plan on opting for the Performance Package as well. If Ford is willing to match the Focus RS, this pony should prove the fiercest competitor to the Camaro V6 with the 1LE Track Package.
As explained by Hagerty, “the biggest differences” between the 310-hp EcoBoost and the higher-output motor “are in the engine block and cylinder head castings and engine tune.”
What’s more, the 5.0-liter Coyote is also listed twice (435 horsepower and TBD) along with the 5.2-liter Voodoo (526) and 5.2-liter Predator (TBD; over 700 horsepower). Citing “sources at Ford,” Hagerty claims “we’re looking at a higher-powered version of the turbocharged engine.”
Manufactured in Valencia, Spain and the Cleveland Engine Plant in Ohio, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost features twin-scroll turbocharging technology, direct injection, and variable camshafts. Derived from the Duratec engine family, the four-cylinder with forced induction is available with the MT-82 six-speed manual and 10R80 ten-speed automatic.
The question is, why would Ford come up with a more powerful EcoBoost for the Mustang? Part of the reason is the V6 in the Chevrolet Camaro, churning out 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet. There’s also the Dodge Challenger with the Pentastar V6, capable of 305 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque.
Another reason could be the Mustang Hybrid, which has been confirmed to use an EcoBoost-type engine by Raj Nair, former president of Ford in North America. He now leads Multimatic in Markham, Ontario, the company that manufactured the EcoBoost V6-powered GT supercar.
Upping the output of the Mustang EcoBoost is great news, especially for customers who plan on opting for the Performance Package as well. If Ford is willing to match the Focus RS, this pony should prove the fiercest competitor to the Camaro V6 with the 1LE Track Package.
As explained by Hagerty, “the biggest differences” between the 310-hp EcoBoost and the higher-output motor “are in the engine block and cylinder head castings and engine tune.”