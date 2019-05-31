2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt Price Increased By $1,215

Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, on the other hand, is stuck with the Challenger we all know and love. The SRT Hellcat Redeye is badassery reincarnate thanks to 797 ponies at the crankshaft. No, that means no additional equipment either. Cars Direct reports the Mustang GT starts at $36,725 including destination, making the V8-engined coupe $12,180 more affordable than the Bullitt. In other words, Ford is milking the cash cow like there’s no tomorrow.On the upside, $48,905 buys you the most powerful Coyote in production today. The 5.0-liter plant cranks out 475 horsepower and 430 pound-feet, slotting this engine between the Mustang GT and Mustang Shelby GT350. The latter features 5.2 liters of displacement and a flat-plane crankshaft, translating to 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.In related news, 2020 is the year Ford introduced two new Mustang models. On the one hand, the Shelby GT500 features a modified 5.2-liter V8 from the GT350 but with a cross-plane crankshaft and a thumpin’ great supercharger. A dual-clutch transmission is exclusive to the 700-plus-horsepower Mustang. On the other hand, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost received a handful of goodies from the Focus RS and the price tag to match the upgrade.There’s still some time until the S650 replaces the S550 on the CD6 vehicle architecture of the Explorer and Aviator, but in the meantime, don’t forget that Ford promised a hybrid ‘Stang. Coming next year for the 2021 model year, the Mustang Hybrid will utilize an “ EcoBoost-type engine ” according to former chief technical officer Raj Nair.Not that long ago, Chevrolet rolled out a survey in regard to the Camaro’s hybrid ambitions . General Motors might introduce the 2.7-liter Tripower turbo four-cylinder to the lineup along with a hybridized LTG and hybridized LT1. The small-block V8 with eco-friendly credentials promises a total of 545 horsepower, 24 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle, and zero-to-60-mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, on the other hand, is stuck with the Challenger we all know and love. The SRT Hellcat Redeye is badassery reincarnate thanks to 797 ponies at the crankshaft.