2020 Ford Focus ST Will Have Automatic Option, 2-Liter Turbo Engine

Ford was busy showing upmarket versions of the new Focus wagon this week, such as the Vignale and ST-Line. However, every keen driver has his eye on next year's Focus ST. 6 photos



Another interesting piece of information is that the new Focus ST will have the option of paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. That's right; we're talking about an automatic gearbox option.



At this point, we're leaning towards this being the same 8-speed auto with a torque converter as in the normal 2019 Focus. However, it will go up against mostly twin-clutch units, like the ones in the Golf R/GTI, Megane RS and expected to be added to the Hyundai i30 N.



But hey, a regular auto is better than no auto, right? While purists don't agree, not having to shift your gears can make a hot hatch more enjoyable or likable. For example, an easy commute might convince the buyer he's made the right choice.



We think the ST diesel and ST wagon are going to make a comeback, especially as the normal EcoBlue range conveniently stopped at 150 horsepower. And it would be nice to have a 190 HP oil-burning Focus. I mean, Ford already has the engine and everything.



Our source also claims that 18-inch wheels will be fitted as standard with 19s offered as an option. Mixing four-link independent rear suspension and adaptive dampers, it's going to be a sophisticated hot hatch too. So far, we've had two contradicting reports, one of which said that it would have a re-tuned 1.5-liter and the other a de-tuned 2.3-liter. However, Motoring magazine says it's learned from inside sources that the ST will retain the 2-liter turbo layout.