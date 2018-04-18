2020 Ford Focus ST Rumored To Get 1.5-liter EcoBoost Three-Cylinder Engine

On today’s episode of “Ford Rumors and Whatnots,” hearsay suggests that the Focus ST will downsize from 2.0 to 1.5 liters, four to three cylinders. On the upside, the L Dragon engine would be tuned to develop 275 PS (271 horsepower).
Spied a couple of times already on the Nurburgring, there’s no video of the Focus ST doing its thing on the Green Hell to confirm the number of cylinder hiding in the engine bay. Nor does Autoguide explain the origin of the tittle-tattle, circumstances that thicken the plot more than it already is when you think about it.
From the report: “In addition to making more power, the 1.5-liter is expected to be more efficient and emissions friendly than the 2.0-liter. The engine is also expected to offer cylinder deactivation for further fuel savings over the outgoing powerplant.” In other words, it’s likely an evolution of the engine in the Fiesta ST.
The European-spec Fiesta ST, that is. America isn’t getting the newcomer because the subcompact hatchback segment is not lucrative enough for the Ford Motor Company in the United States. This, in turn, relegates the Indian-built EcoSport and Chinese-made Focus as the entry-level cars in the lineup in this part of the world.
Speaking of the FiST, the all-new generation of the hot hatchback is tuned to develop 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque. Coming with a six-speed manual, the Fiesta ST can launch to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds. Jumping to 275 PS for the Focus ST sounds a bit of a stretch, but then again, adding a second turbocharger or mild-hybrid assistance could do the trick.
According to an earlier report on the 2020 Ford Focus ST, the upcoming model would retain the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, upgraded to churn out 280 or 290 horsepower in this application. The 2021 Ford Focus RS, meanwhile, is anticipated to soldier on with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, but with mild hybridization on board. Estimated output? 400 PS.
From the report: “In addition to making more power, the 1.5-liter is expected to be more efficient and emissions friendly than the 2.0-liter. The engine is also expected to offer cylinder deactivation for further fuel savings over the outgoing powerplant.” In other words, it’s likely an evolution of the engine in the Fiesta ST.
The European-spec Fiesta ST, that is. America isn’t getting the newcomer because the subcompact hatchback segment is not lucrative enough for the Ford Motor Company in the United States. This, in turn, relegates the Indian-built EcoSport and Chinese-made Focus as the entry-level cars in the lineup in this part of the world.
Speaking of the FiST, the all-new generation of the hot hatchback is tuned to develop 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque. Coming with a six-speed manual, the Fiesta ST can launch to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds. Jumping to 275 PS for the Focus ST sounds a bit of a stretch, but then again, adding a second turbocharger or mild-hybrid assistance could do the trick.
According to an earlier report on the 2020 Ford Focus ST, the upcoming model would retain the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, upgraded to churn out 280 or 290 horsepower in this application. The 2021 Ford Focus RS, meanwhile, is anticipated to soldier on with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, but with mild hybridization on board. Estimated output? 400 PS.