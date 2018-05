2020 Ford Fiesta RS Probably Confirmed By “Broad Grin”

AWD

When quizzed by Motoring on the subject of an even hotter Fiesta than the ST, the official replied with a broad grin on his face: “I can’t tell you, but I’m very busy.” What’s more, a dual-clutch transmission option is understood to be under development for the Fiesta ST. Both the Fiesta RS and dual-clutch option are expected to drop by the end of the decade, with the RS-ified hyper hatchback expected to arrive no sooner than mid-2019.There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the DCT , more so if you bear in mind the Fiesta can be had with a torque-converter automatic with six forward ratios. Fingers crossed it’s not another member of the PowerShift family like the DPS6, a dry-clutch transmission hated by just about everybody who has driven a car fitted with it.Regarding the 2020 Ford Fiesta RS, chances are the Blue Oval will swap the 1.5-liter EcoBoost for something larger and with one more cylinder. The L Dragon is tuned to deliver 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque, impressive figures through and through considering the design of the powerplant.The 2.0-liter EcoBoost would be perfect in this application, although it remains to be seen if Ford can shoehorn an engine this large in a subcompact hatchback. In the previous-gen Focus in ST flavor, the 2.0-liter EcoBoost is much obliged to deliver 255 PS (252 horsepower) and 366 Nm (270 pound-feet) of torque on overboost.Say what you will, but that sort of suck-squeeze-bang-blow coupled to the 205/40 18-inch tires available on the Fiesta ST is overkill for a front-wheel-drive car. Torque steer is another issue altogether, the reason why some people argue that Ford could implement the Performance All-Wheel-Drive system into the Fiesta RS On the other hand, don’t forget the Fiesta rides on the previous generation’s platform. The global B-car vehicle architecture is also used by the EcoSport , which is available with Intelligent. The system is designed to adjust torque delivery in the subcompact crossover up to 50:50 between the front and rear wheels.