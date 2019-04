Revealed as a concept at the SoCal LX Spring Fest 14 in March 2019, the debut of the production-ready model is close considering the following clip. Uploaded to Instagram by eviil_srt, the blue-painted car is a Hellcat with flared wheel arches, two exhaust tips, and wider tires compared to the Charger Hellcat that Dodge redesigned for the 2019 model year.The concept also happens to feature a different front fascia compared to the Charger Hellcat, losing the dual air inlets right next to the headlamps for a split grille and a lower intake. In all likelihood, SRT took inspiration from the Dodge Durango SRT for the widebody sedan.Going official for the 2020 model year, the Charger Hellcat Widebody could be 3.5 inches wider than the Charger Hellcat . As for the wheels and tires, look forward to 20 by 11 inches and 305/35 rubber. The wheel pattern and rear spoiler are also different in design.The Challenger Hellcat Widebody needs 3.4 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour, and on full song, the speedometer is much obliged to close in on 200 miles per hour. The Charger Hellcat is more aerodynamic, shooting to 204 miles per hour thanks to 6.2 liters of supercharged HEMI V8.Previous reports suggested the Charger Widebody wouldn’t be available in the Hellcat, but the sound of the car in the featured clip says otherwise. The widebody package is a $6,000 option in the R/T Scat Pack and Hellcat as far as the Challenger is concerned.Knowing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and their love for muscle cars, the Charger Hellcat Widebody will premiere no later than the Woodward Dream Cruise on August 17th. As with every other Charger, the widebody will be produced at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario by FCA Canada.