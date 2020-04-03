2020 Chevrolet Corvette "C87B" Is a Rotary Swap Monster Waiting To Happen

We've already seen multiple tuners starting the journey that should take the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette into the four-digit output territory, with one of the mightiest so far being Hennessey's twin-turbo proposal. However, the rendering that now occupies our screens proposes a special pathway to big power, namely a rotary engine swap.
This pixel work celebrates the Wankel firepower sitting at the middle of the machine by throwing the infamous Mazda 787B Le Mans monster's livery onto the 'Vette, hence the "C87B" nickname of the machine.
Meanwhile, the custom engine compartment of the machine doesn't allow us to gaze at the rotor work underneath it. However, I'll use this opportunity to remind you that Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind the effort, has previously catered to the said voyeuristic need, thanks to a rendering released last summer.
The 787B (you can listen to the beast here) influences can also be found with the wheels of this digital work, as well as with the generously-sized rear wing of the Chevy.
Note that the lower rear valance now accommodates the kind of exhaust setup found on the C7 incarnation of the Corvette.There might be more to the Corvette C87B than just pixels
The said artist tagged Rob Dahm in the Instagram post showcasing this blasphemy-makes-one-happy swap. We're talking about a YouTuber who's Internet-famous for his love of rotary motors.
For instance, the gearhead has thrilled us via the world's first AWD four-rotor RX-7, a project that's been four years in the making, with a targeted budget of $250,000.
Sure, Dahm has already thrown a Wankel into the nose of a C5 Corvette and talked about this exact rendering on his Instagram page, but challenges such as the ones mentioned above mean we can only hope to take a C8 down the rotary path.
I heard @robdahm is looking for a C8 to do unspeakable things with it, something to do with 4 triangles and a turbo... I present to you the C87B.