2020 Chevrolet Camaro Arrives In Japan, Heritage Edition Only Available In Green

Care to guess how many cars Chevrolet sold in Japan last year? Make that 585 units, down 33.4 percent from 2018 while representing a market share of… wait for it… 0.2 percent. It appears that General Motors isn’t even trying to appeal to Japanese customers, yet the golden bowtie didn’t forget about the enthusiasts.
Only two nameplates are sold in Japan by Chevrolet, namely the Camaro and Corvette. While we’re all waiting for the C8 to start production in Bowling Green, the ‘Maro has been updated for the 2020 model year in Japan with the changes brought by the SS Shock Concept at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
You could say that the JDM is a little late to the party, but then again, what did you expect from a market where General Motors sells only a handful of cars? These said, there are two engines to choose from, two body styles, and three trim levels.
The range kicks off with the LT RS at 5,560,000 yen, translating to $50,800 at current exchange rates. That’s quite a lot of money for a 2.0-liter turbo, but on the upside, the eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard. Rated at 275 PS and 400 Nm of torque, this engine is also available in the Camaro Convertible. Choosing the soft top over the fixed-head coupe also means the pony car from Lansing gains 120 kilograms because of the additional chassis reinforcement.
Moving up to the Camaro SS unleashes 453 PS thanks to 6.2 liters of small-block V8, 617 Nm of torque, and the 10-speed automatic transmission that General Motors also utilizes in the Silverado 1500 pickup truck and all-new Tahoe utility vehicle. This is the heaviest Camaro sold in Japan at 1,710 kilograms, meaning that the Mustang GT Fastback with the same transmission is 30 kilograms lighter.
Last, but certainly not least, the Land of the Rising Sun is treated to what Chevy calls Heritage Edition. Only available in green with white rally stripes, this ‘Maro also comes with gloss-black wheels and red garnish if you specify the SS.
For 2020, General Motors has allocated 90 units of the Camaro to Japan. 40 of them are SS models, the LT RS numbers 30, and the convertible is the rarest at 20 examples of the breed.
You could say that the JDM is a little late to the party, but then again, what did you expect from a market where General Motors sells only a handful of cars? These said, there are two engines to choose from, two body styles, and three trim levels.
The range kicks off with the LT RS at 5,560,000 yen, translating to $50,800 at current exchange rates. That’s quite a lot of money for a 2.0-liter turbo, but on the upside, the eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard. Rated at 275 PS and 400 Nm of torque, this engine is also available in the Camaro Convertible. Choosing the soft top over the fixed-head coupe also means the pony car from Lansing gains 120 kilograms because of the additional chassis reinforcement.
Moving up to the Camaro SS unleashes 453 PS thanks to 6.2 liters of small-block V8, 617 Nm of torque, and the 10-speed automatic transmission that General Motors also utilizes in the Silverado 1500 pickup truck and all-new Tahoe utility vehicle. This is the heaviest Camaro sold in Japan at 1,710 kilograms, meaning that the Mustang GT Fastback with the same transmission is 30 kilograms lighter.
Last, but certainly not least, the Land of the Rising Sun is treated to what Chevy calls Heritage Edition. Only available in green with white rally stripes, this ‘Maro also comes with gloss-black wheels and red garnish if you specify the SS.
For 2020, General Motors has allocated 90 units of the Camaro to Japan. 40 of them are SS models, the LT RS numbers 30, and the convertible is the rarest at 20 examples of the breed.