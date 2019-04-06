2020 BMW X6 M Competition Rendered, Looks Really Big

Those who fancy super-SUVs and BMW M cars are eagerly anticipating the introduction of the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M. And with the high-riders having leaked online recently, the topic is boiling hot. As such, it's no surprise that a rendering of the super-SAC (Sports Activity Coupe is how the Bavarians label the X6, remember?) has now emerged.
The render we have here uses the already-revealed non-M BMW X5 as a starting point and while the result doesn't seem 100 percent accurate (for instance, the massive reflectors seen in the said leaked photos are missing), this image does help fuel the fire of the said aficionados.
Returning to the styling cues we've seen in the leaked photos (you can find the one showcasing the X6 M at the bottom of the page), the German automotive producer could be preparing a slight upmarket move for the X6, be it an M version or not. For instance, the taillights of the SUV-Coupe features styling cues borrowed from the new 8 Series.
Then again, with the sloping roof line crossover market now being richer than ever (for instance, Porsche has recently introduced the Cayenne Coupe), it's no wonder than BMW aims to step up its game.
Returning to the 2020 X6 M and X5 M, these will come in two flavors, namely the standard one, if I may call it so and the Competition trim - the 2019 X3 M and X4 M have proven that the carmaker's Competition badge can be applied to SUVs.
Expect the X6 M Competition to deliver at least the 625 horsepower of the BMW M5 Competition, while the non-C model should allow the driver to play with 600 ponies.
As far as the aural side of the adventure is concerned, the Germans are expected to work on the speaker augmentation system, all with the aim of giving that 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 a meatier voice from the occupant's perspective.
It looks like someone leaked the BMW X6 M also which is based on the unseen new BMW X6 SAC.