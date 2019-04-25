autoevolution

2020 BMW X5 M Spied at the Nurburgring, Puts M Suspension and xDrive to the Test

It's easy to dismiss the X5 M as just another SUV with a powerful engine. But BMW is doing everything it can to ensure its money-maker lives up to the iconic M badge.
Yes, the 4.4-liter V8 by itself is nothing special. But M tuning for everything from the suspension to the AWD ensures this big SUV behaves in a way that defies expectations. Looking at the way this test prototype goes down the famous Nurburgring track, we get a glimpse of the systems at work.

For example, the new X5 M almost certainly comes with an adaptive anti-roll bar system. You need that if the suspension has to be super-stiff to stop 2.2 tons from leaning over yet also flexible over bumps. But the M brand has always been about drive modes, and more recently, one of them has "drift" written all over.

That's right, we're talking about the xDrive M system from the M5. While it's unlikely that the X5 M would be able to send all its power to the rear wheels, we can see several instances where the rear tires have a lot more torque than they need to, resulting in tail-happiness that's unusual for an SUV.

When it comes to styling, there are two things we want to talk about. The first is a set of leaked images of the production X5 M without any camouflage, the other being accurate renderings that pretty much reveal the whole shebang.

We believe that, like the X3 M, the X5 M will come with an available Competition package right out of the box. This will give it better brakes, extra carbon components and a V8 that probably produces 625 HP instead of the usual 600.

If you ask us, both numbers are pretty impressive. But the X5 M will have no shortage of rivals, including the successor to the GLE 63 and Audi's first RS Q8. Bentley and Lamborghini have also joined the SUV game.

