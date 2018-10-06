2020 BMW X1 xDrive 25e iPerformance Spied With Eco-Friendly Wheels

The X5 didn’t receive the Life Cycle Impulse because the G05 had priority, but in the case of the X1, BMW will perform a mid-cycle refresh that will bring forward two more engine options. In production since 2015, the F48 will be available with the B48 from the X2 M35i and as a plug-in hybrid.
In the case of the X1 M35i, the compact luxury crossover has 306 PS (302 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) to offer. Just like the Sports Activity Vehicle, the family-hauling model features M Sport Suspension, M Sport Differential, M Sport braking system with blue-painted calipers, and sharper steering.
The hybrid, meanwhile, will be called X1 xDrive 25e. Inspired by the X1 xDrive 25Le from China and the 225xe Active Tourer from Europe, the powertrain combines the 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine (B38) with an electric motor. Taken together, the system offers 385 Nm (283 pound-feet) of torque, translating to 7.4 seconds to 100 km/h.
EV Mode in the X1 xDrive 25Le is good for speeds of up to 120 km/h, and if you’re careful with the throttle pedal, the 10.7-kWh battery should be enough for an all-electric range of 60 kilometers. When the internal combustion engine kicks in to assist the electric motor, make that 1.8 liters per 100 kilometers.
The prototype captured by the carparazzi features minimal camouflage, hiding the charging port on the driver’s side front fender. Just like the 225xe Active Tourer (€39,650), the X1 with the plug-in hybrid option won’t be cheap. On the upside, we’re expecting this powertrain to cost less than the X1 xDrive 25d and the high-performance X1 M25i.
In addition to these powertrain options, the revised bumpers, lighting system, and latest infotainment system should round off the list of improvements for the 2020 model year. Look forward to the newcomer to premiere no later than March (most likely at the Geneva Motor Show). As for the market launch in Europe, dealers should get the X1 F48 LCI no later than summer 2019.
