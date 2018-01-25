2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage

The convertible version of the all-new M8 looks almost ready to come out. A prototype wearing lighter camouflage has just been spotted in Germany, giving us a better look at the design.

The overall styling will closely mirror that of last year's Pebble Beach concept, less fussy and complicated than previous BMW models. The convertible will stand apart from the M6 coupe using a retractable fabric roof and slight revisions to the windshield. The M8 Convertible will probably be the most expensive new M car ever made, starting at over €150,000. As such, it needs to look like a worthy alternative to a McLaren or an Audi R8.The latest spyshots reveal M-specific features, such as the enlarged air intakes or the double-kidney grille design. Those are also the production full-LED headlights, though they seem to be missing some trim.Compared to the regular 8 Series Convertible, the M8 features slightly wider fenders and chunkier side skirts. Around the back, the diffuser tail integrates typical quad exhaust pipes.Unlike the M6 before it, the M8 will feature. And it won't even be an option, as this feature will be a standard feature, meant to deal with the power of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine. Speculation puts the output anywhere from 600 to 650. Despite being a heavy 2-ton convertible, she should easily be able to reach 100 km/h in 3.something seconds.Meant to compete with the Bentley Continental GT and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet, this M8 model will not only have to be fast, but also luxurious and technologically advanced.Built on the CLAR modular platform, the model will adopt the "carbon core" technology. You're going to hear the word "carbon" used to describe everything and anything, from the brakes to the interior. Expect fine leather, polished aluminum and too many screens inside.The overall styling will closely mirror that of last year's Pebble Beach concept, less fussy and complicated than previous BMW models. The convertible will stand apart from the M6 coupe using a retractable fabric roof and slight revisions to the windshield.