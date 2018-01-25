autoevolution
 

2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage

25 Jan 2018, 17:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The convertible version of the all-new M8 looks almost ready to come out. A prototype wearing lighter camouflage has just been spotted in Germany, giving us a better look at the design.
19 photos
2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage2020 BMW M8 Convertible Spied With Less Camouflage
The M8 Convertible will probably be the most expensive new M car ever made, starting at over €150,000. As such, it needs to look like a worthy alternative to a McLaren or an Audi R8.

The latest spyshots reveal M-specific features, such as the enlarged air intakes or the double-kidney grille design. Those are also the production full-LED headlights, though they seem to be missing some trim.

Compared to the regular 8 Series Convertible, the M8 features slightly wider fenders and chunkier side skirts. Around the back, the diffuser tail integrates typical quad exhaust pipes.

Unlike the M6 before it, the M8 will feature AWD. And it won't even be an option, as this feature will be a standard feature, meant to deal with the power of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine. Speculation puts the output anywhere from 600 to 650 HP. Despite being a heavy 2-ton convertible, she should easily be able to reach 100 km/h in 3.something seconds.

Meant to compete with the Bentley Continental GT and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet, this M8 model will not only have to be fast, but also luxurious and technologically advanced.

Built on the CLAR modular platform, the model will adopt the "carbon core" technology. You're going to hear the word "carbon" used to describe everything and anything, from the brakes to the interior. Expect fine leather, polished aluminum and too many screens inside.

The overall styling will closely mirror that of last year's Pebble Beach concept, less fussy and complicated than previous BMW models. The convertible will stand apart from the M6 coupe using a retractable fabric roof and slight revisions to the windshield.
2020 BMW M8 Convertible BMW M8 2020 BMW M8 spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  