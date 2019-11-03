autoevolution
 

2020 BMW M760Li Does Acceleration Battle With 750i

3 Nov 2019, 20:45 UTC ·
by author pic
The 7 Series holds a special place in the hearts of BMW fans. Even though only a select few can afford to buy this flagship sedan, they all want to know which is the best engine to have. Today, we're going to look at how the 2020 version of the M760Li stacks up against the 750i.
4 photos
This is hot stuff for us. When the updated version of the 750i came out, as in the post-facelift model, we boldly claimed that it could be just as good if not better than the V12 flagship. So, egg on our face?

First, let's look at what defines each model. The 7er always had some amazing flagship-worthy engine, but we think it's fair to say there's never been anything like the M760Li. Not only did it have this amazing V12 monster of a powerplant, but there's not much difference between the gearbox+xDrive in this compared to true M models.

Thought 2017 and 2018, the 12-cylinder 7 Series demolished other German cars, but this year the European Union had a couple of nasty surprises in store. "Thanks" to new emissions regulations, the engine now makes only 585 horsepower.

As for the 750i, it gets a power boost. For the longest time, this model was powered by a 4.4-liter V8, but the facelift brought the same version as the epic M850i coupe, so you get 530 horsepower and 750 Nm, just 55 HP and 100 Nm shy of the big guy. The xDrive is there, as well as the familiar auto. Plus, the V8 model is way lighter, not only because of the engine, but also the shorter body style.

This independent acceleration test from AutoTopNL shows what's going on in the real world. The V12 reaches 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds while the V8 needs 4 seconds. And on the autobahn, a clearer winner emerges, the M760Li pushing its way to 189 miles per hour while the 705i is held back by a limiter.

BMW 750i 2020 BMW 7 Series BMW M760Li acceleration test
