2020 BMW M340i Drag Races Audi RS4, quattro Gets Shamed a Little

We always expect BMW cars to be a little faster than their direct Audi rivals of the same power output. But nothing could have prepared us for the outcome of this drag race between the BMW M340i and the Audi RS4.
Now, we do know that the two specific cars in this video aren't available to our American readers, but you can have the same powertrains in the M340i sedan and the RS5 Sportback, respectively.
Obviously, these aren't direct rivals, which makes the outcome of the race all the more interesting. The displacement and number of cylinders is similar, but Audi added an extra turbocharger to get more power.
To be precise, the M340i is rated at 382 horsepower in America, and while the European model supposedly has 374 hp, we don't actually think there's any difference. The xDrive AWD system is an optional extra worth $2,000 here, but we think it's worth it because the car becomes both faster and safer.
Meanwhile, the Audi engine is a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 444 hp. Its 8-speed automatic gearbox is mechanically similar to the BMW's (made by ZF), while the quattro AWD is part of the standard package.
Now, because the two wagons weigh exactly the same and Audi made the more powerful car it should win. But that's not what happens. Carwow's drag race shows the M340i having a much better launch system. Around the middle of the race, the extra power of the RS4 begins to tell, but it can't fully close the gap.
Things go differently in the second and third races. But based purely on price and horsepower numbers, we expected the gap to be much bigger. Also, the M340i responds way better in the rolling race, maybe because of its engine layout. Too bad BMW still won't make an M3 Touring, because it would wipe the floor with the competition.
