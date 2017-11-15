2020 BMW M3 (G80) Rumored To Develop 500 PS From S58 Engine

This is where the 2020 BMW M3 steps in, with the G80 expected to push the compact executive sports sedan into a new dimension. There’s still a lot to wait until the German automaker takes the veils off the M3
, and for what it’s worth, not much is known about the G80 right now.
There are two certainties worthy of being highlighted, and these are the engine and transmission. Starting with the latter, BMW M will phase out the six-speed manual
once the M2 LCI runs its course. This, in turn, means that the G80 M3 will put enthusiasts off, for it could be offered with either the seven-speed DCT or the ZF-developed eight-speed auto.
Under the hood, the most likely culprit is the twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 inline-six
, an evolution of the B58 offered in the 340i. Referred to as S58B30, the engine is expected to “include a particulate filter, a 48-volt electrical system,”
and mild-hybrid technology. According to Car Magazine, the G80 M3 could further up the ante with water injection, which BMW integrated successfully in the hell-bent for leather M4 GTS.
The cited publication expects the next-generation M3 to equal the current M4 GTS
in regard to output. More to the point, Car Magazine expects 500 PS (493 horsepower) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque from the G80 M3.
Something that could make some jaws drop in awe is the following line: “optional on-demand all-wheel-drive.”
The F90 M5 comes from the get-go with M xDrive, so it’s only natural for the rumor mill to spew out this sort of feature for the G80 M3. As if that wasn’t unconceivable enough, Car Magazine
also makes a case for electrically spooled turbos.
Whatever BMW
has in store for the next-generation M3, bear in mind 2020 is still far, far away and official information on the G80 is virtually nonexistent at this point. To this effect, expect the unexpected from the M division.