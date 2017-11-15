autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2020 BMW M3 (G80) Rumored To Develop 500 PS From S58 Engine

15 Nov 2017, 8:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The sixth-generation 3 Series is getting on a bit, with the F30 going back to November 2011. The range-topping M3, designated F80, arrived in 2014, and it’s considered to this day as the yardstick in its segment as far as handling is concerned. But still, the M3 doesn't shine as brightly as it did three years ago.
10 photos
2019 BMW 3 Series G20 interior spied2019 BMW 3 Series G20 interior spied2019 BMW 3 Series G20 interior spied2019 BMW 3 Series G202019 BMW 3 Series G202019 BMW 3 Series G202019 BMW 3 Series G202019 BMW 3 Series G202019 BMW 3 Series G20
This is where the 2020 BMW M3 steps in, with the G80 expected to push the compact executive sports sedan into a new dimension. There’s still a lot to wait until the German automaker takes the veils off the M3, and for what it’s worth, not much is known about the G80 right now.

There are two certainties worthy of being highlighted, and these are the engine and transmission. Starting with the latter, BMW M will phase out the six-speed manual once the M2 LCI runs its course. This, in turn, means that the G80 M3 will put enthusiasts off, for it could be offered with either the seven-speed DCT or the ZF-developed eight-speed auto.

Under the hood, the most likely culprit is the twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 inline-six, an evolution of the B58 offered in the 340i. Referred to as S58B30, the engine is expected to “include a particulate filter, a 48-volt electrical system,” and mild-hybrid technology. According to Car Magazine, the G80 M3 could further up the ante with water injection, which BMW integrated successfully in the hell-bent for leather M4 GTS.

The cited publication expects the next-generation M3 to equal the current M4 GTS in regard to output. More to the point, Car Magazine expects 500 PS (493 horsepower) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque from the G80 M3.

Something that could make some jaws drop in awe is the following line: “optional on-demand all-wheel-drive.” The F90 M5 comes from the get-go with M xDrive, so it’s only natural for the rumor mill to spew out this sort of feature for the G80 M3. As if that wasn’t unconceivable enough, Car Magazine also makes a case for electrically spooled turbos.

Whatever BMW has in store for the next-generation M3, bear in mind 2020 is still far, far away and official information on the G80 is virtually nonexistent at this point. To this effect, expect the unexpected from the M division.

Editor's note:

2019 BMW 3 Series (G20) pictured.
2020 BMW M3 G80 BMW M3 2019 bmw 3 series G20 BMW 3 Series rumors
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  