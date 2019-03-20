5 BMW M3 Touring Rendered As The Performance Wagon BMW Needs To Build

3 BMW 530e Drops iPerformance Suffix In Geneva, Adds xDrive For European Market

2 2019 BMW M5 Touring Rendered As the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Rival We Need

More on this:

2020 BMW M2 CS Spied With Manual Transmission, Yellow Brake Calipers

Codenamed F87, the M2 is believed by some people to be the best M car on sale these days. The indirect successor to the 1M Coupe is also available as the M2 Competition , and looking at the bigger pictures, switching from the N55 to the S55 engine was the greatest decision BMW could make in the case of the two-door sports coupe. 28 photos



Everyone agrees the M DCT is faster on upshifts and downshifts, but as far as driving pleasure is concerned, the M2 CS with the six-speed manual is the ultimate driving machine in our book. The newcomer is also expected to be lighter than the M2 Competition, a statement we’re sticking to until BMW reveals the real deal.



The masking tape and camouflage used on the car are believed to hide carbon-fiber components, including the trunk lid spoiler, front splitter, hood, and roof. The yellow brake calipers and the size of the rotors further suggest that



As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, there’s hearsay the M2 CS will level up to 445 horsepower compared to 405 for the M2 Competition and 365 for the M2. If this output turns out to be true, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine would be a match for the M3 Competiton and M4 Competition.



The next generation of the M3 and M4 will utilize the S58, an evolution of the B58. In the X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition, the 3.0-liter will offer up to



Given the age of the F22 (in production since November 2013), the M2 CS could be the last or one of the final variations of the high-performance sports coupe. The next generation of the M2, on the other hand, is rumored to premiere in 2021. The mad professors in Munich won’t stop here, though. Enter the M2 CS! Following prototypes at the Nurburgring, the carparazzi caught another test mule winter-testing near the Arctic Circle, packing a six-speed manual instead of the seven-speed automatic transmission.Everyone agrees the M DCT is faster on upshifts and downshifts, but as far as driving pleasure is concerned, the M2 CS with the six-speed manual is the ultimate driving machine in our book. The newcomer is also expected to be lighter than the M2 Competition, a statement we’re sticking to until BMW reveals the real deal.The masking tape and camouflage used on the car are believed to hide carbon-fiber components, including the trunk lid spoiler, front splitter, hood, and roof. The yellow brake calipers and the size of the rotors further suggest that BMW is also focused on improving the handling.As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, there’s hearsay the M2 CS will level up to 445 horsepower compared to 405 for the M2 Competition and 365 for the M2. If this output turns out to be true, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine would be a match for the M3 Competiton and M4 Competition.The next generation of the M3 and M4 will utilize the S58, an evolution of the B58. In the X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition, the 3.0-liter will offer up to 503 horsepower (375 kW) and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, surpassing the M3 CS.Given the age of the F22 (in production since November 2013), the M2 CS could be the last or one of the final variations of the high-performance sports coupe. The next generation of the M2, on the other hand, is rumored to premiere in 2021.