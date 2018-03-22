autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

2020 BMW i4 to Have Tesla-Beating Range

22 Mar 2018, 11:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
BMW CEO Harald Kruger has been releasing snippets of information on the Bavarian brand's plans for its electric vehicle division and, as you'd expect, it's all good news.
41 photos
BMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics ConceptBMW Vision i Dynamics Concept
We've already told you about the iX3 battery-powered SUV which is expected to debut in 2020, but has a pre-production concept just around the corner ready to shine under the lights of next month's Beijing Motor Show. This would be the model scheduled to follow the now (not to mention then) old i3 city car.

The iX3 will apparently be joined by another EV wearing the BMW badge the same year. According to Kruger, the second one will be based on the i Vision Dynamics Concept introduced at last year's Frankfurt Motor Show, which, if you consider everything the company has said about its electric vehicles ambitions, is a bit confusing.

The BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept was a very futuristic-looking sedan that, visually speaking, had very little in common with the current range of vehicles. Normally, that wouldn't be a problem, except BMW said it would not produce separate designs for its ICE and electric vehicles, opting instead for a platform that can accommodate both without the need to modify the body.

Well, whether BMW will make an exception for the production version of the i Vision Concept (fingers crossed) or its powertrain will be slotted under the beautiful but not spectacular body of a 5 or 7 Series remains to be seen. We're definitely hoping for the former, and BMW must realize that even with this strategy, it still needs a zero-emissions halo car to help make this type of propulsion more visible.

However, the best thing about Kruger's EV logorrhea when talking to AutoExpress is that he mentioned the maximum range these vehicles would be able to achieve, and we're talking about anything between 340 and 435 miles (550 to 700 km). The best you can get today is a Tesla Model S 100D which as an EPA-rated range of 335 miles (540 km), which is pretty far behind BMW's promises.

The only problem here is that we're comparing apples to oranges (or facts to promises). If we were to bring this parallel to a common denominator we'd have to be speaking about Tesla's Roadster II and its 667-miles (1,000 km) maximum range, also scheduled for a 2020ish release. Still, 435 miles would be a great achievement for BMW, assuming it can maintain a competitive price as well.
BMW i vision dynamics concept BMW i BMW electric bmw electric sedan
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  