2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

Right now, if you go onto BMW's European website, you'll find over 30 different models, but that's not enough for them since they're working on a four-door version of the 8 Series flagship coupe/convertible. To be fair, this is just a successor to the 6 Series Gran Coupe, which was discontinued about a month ago.

12 photos



As far as we can tell, we're dealing with the M Sport package, a €5,550 option, on top of which you can also add the M Technology package for €4,100, which would have given you bigger brakes, a dif, blacked out trim and some interior bits. And there's also a carbon package, that if you've got any money left after spending it on the €115,000 four-door coupe.



To be honest, the 8er Gran Coupe looks very mild for a car of this price. But people are going to be drawn to it because it's big and low. The base powertrain for the 8 Series is currently the 840d. However, smaller systems have also been developed and should be ready by next year. We're talking about the single-turbo 830d with 265 horsepower or the quad-turbo M850d. All of them will come standard with the 8-speed automatic, though xDrive will be needed only by some.



Now having a flagship status, the 8 Series Gran Coupe feels more like a match for the Mercedes- AMG GT 4-door, which also boasts an inline-6 engine, though diesel is not currently on the table. Another option is the Audi A7 Sportback, available from around €59,000 with either the 204 HP 40 TDI or the 245 HP 45 TFSI. Of course, their headline grabber is going to be the RS7, which will be shown towards the end of the year. And considering it was previewed last year by an M8 Gran Coupe concept, this is hardly a shocker. But the car in these photos is not an M. It may have big air intakes and some oversized exhaust tips, but the brakes are too small, too normal to belong on even an M Performance model.As far as we can tell, we're dealing with the M Sport package, a €5,550 option, on top of which you can also add the M Technology package for €4,100, which would have given you bigger brakes, a dif, blacked out trim and some interior bits. And there's also a carbon package, that if you've got any money left after spending it on the €115,000 four-door coupe.To be honest, the 8er Gran Coupe looks very mild for a car of this price. But people are going to be drawn to it because it's big and low. The base powertrain for the 8 Series is currently the 840d. However, smaller systems have also been developed and should be ready by next year. We're talking about the single-turbo 830d with 265 horsepower or the quad-turbo M850d. All of them will come standard with the 8-speed automatic, though xDrive will be needed only by some.Now having a flagship status, the 8 Series Gran Coupe feels more like a match for the Mercedes-GT 4-door, which also boasts an inline-6 engine, though diesel is not currently on the table. Another option is the Audi A7 Sportback, available from around €59,000 with either the 20440or the 245 HP 45 TFSI. Of course, their headline grabber is going to be the RS7, which will be shown towards the end of the year.