2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Imagined as Wagon and Cabrio

24 Jan 2019, 21:56 UTC ·
The 7 Series facelift is a bit of a meme - people are now joking about BMWs eventually ending up with grilles the size of the whole car. And while the nostril growth is undeniable, it's not a bad-looking machine.
After all, a nice chrome-trimmed double kidney grille is a clear sign that you're doing well in life, so why not make it bigger? Poor taste is not something you should take into consideration in the era of the KiKi challenge.

Still, even though it's a flagship sedan with a bigger-than-life grille, the appeal of the 7 Series is limited. Not only are people now more concerned with flash SUVs and super-fast electric cars, but BMW themselves have topped off their range with the 8 Series, which has something the 7er lacks - a true M version.

A few days ago, we looked at what a possible M7 sedan might look like and which engine should power it. And now Aksyonov Nikita is back with yet more renderings based on the 7 Series LCI. Can you guess what they are?

Our favorite has to be the 7 Series Touring, which he described as both a Shooting Brake and a wagon, even though the only thing that differs is the wheels and the bumper line. Outside of a few coachbuilt examples, such a car doesn't exist, which is a real shame.

We've also got coupe and cabrio renderings of the LCI model. Again, given that there's a thing called the 8 Series, we don't really need 2-door 7 Series versions. But instead of sleek, shark-like and low, this theoretical model looks like a granite slab, a bit like a Rolls-Royce.

If there were a real need for any of these cars, BMW would build them. After all, they keep a pointless thing like the 3 Series GT around, not to mention millions of engines and chassis combinations. But if we had to pick one add-on for the 7 Series range, it would still have to be the M7. If AMG can find so many S63 customers, why can't the Bavarians?
