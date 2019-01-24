2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Imagined as Wagon and Cabrio

The 7 Series facelift is a bit of a meme - people are now joking about BMWs eventually ending up with grilles the size of the whole car. And while the nostril growth is undeniable, it's not a bad-looking machine.

8 photos



Still, even though it's a flagship sedan with a bigger-than-life grille, the appeal of the 7 Series is limited. Not only are people now more concerned with flash SUVs and super-fast electric cars, but BMW themselves have topped off their range with the 8 Series, which has something the 7er lacks - a true M version.



A few days ago, we looked at what a possible M7 sedan might look like and which engine should power it. And now



Our favorite has to be the 7 Series Touring, which he described as both a Shooting Brake and a wagon, even though the only thing that differs is the wheels and the bumper line. Outside of a few coachbuilt examples, such a car doesn't exist, which is a real shame.



We've also got coupe and cabrio renderings of the LCI model. Again, given that there's a thing called the 8 Series, we don't really need 2-door 7 Series versions. But instead of sleek, shark-like and low, this theoretical model looks like a granite slab, a bit like a Rolls-Royce.



