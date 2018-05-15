autoevolution
 

2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Gets "Pig Nose" Face Thanks to X7 Grille Infusion

15 May 2018, 14:26 UTC
by
German automakers are often criticized for advancing their design too slowly. But BMW decided to take more significant risks with the 7 Series LCI/facelift, and the result is a pig's face. And now, we wish they'd go back to playing it safe!

Up until this point, the 7er facelift has only been spotted a couple of times with its front grille completely missing. Obviously, that led people to believe that the refresh will affect this part of its design. But nobody expected an X7 design infusion.

We understand where this is coming from. The X7 is a crucial SUV needed to achieve those U.S. sales figures. It's only natural that its flagship status rubs off on other models, but we kind of expected this to be limited to the X5. It's odd to see a luxurious limousine with carbon core technology copying a 2.3-ton American-made "truck."

Seen here while undergoing Nurburgring testing, the 2020 7 Series sports much taller individual kidney grilles, which almost look like two squares. And the way they shaped the camo on the lower part of the bumper... were the Angry Birds pigs a design reference?

Production for the G11 and G12 LCI is scheduled to start in March 2019. We would suggest that it will debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show were it not for the fact that all three luxury German automakers are skipping that event.

A bunch of engine changes has already been planned for next year, but they don't need to coincide with the facelift. There's the 750i, which is getting 465 HP from the newer V8 engine, as well as a power boost for the 740i's B58 3-liter -340 HP instead of the current 326.

BMW has also announced a 745e which will replace the current 740e. The bump in power comes from the electric motor, bundled together with a higher-capacity battery pack.
