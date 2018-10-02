2020 BMW 3 Series Paris Photos Show the Ultimate Sports Sedan in The Spotlight

Is It Cheating?

“It is better than ever before: Even more athletic, present, and innovative. I’ve tested it in a few fast laps on the Nürburgring. And it is really fantastic,” Fröhlich concluded. If you’ve been watching, you’ve already seen the car in the over 100 official photos released by BMW to accompany the launch. Now it’s time to have a more intimate encounter with the 3er, courtesy of our colleagues at the scene of the Paris Motor Show.Having sold over the past 40 years some 15 million units, BMW had quite a name to live up to with the new 3 Series. And by the looks of it, the Bavarians have done it again.Scheduled for market launch in March 2019, the 3 Series will be offered in six variants, four diesel and two gasoline. An extra two versions, one more powerful and another more eco-friendly, will be added soon after that: the M Performance model and a BMW iPerformance plug-in hybrid.But the truly important things are, says Fröhlich, the ones that will make the 3 Series the sportiest sedan in its segment. These three elements are a drag coefficient of 0.23 (best-in-class according to the Germans), a weight reduction of 55 kg compared to the predecessor and better driving performance.Keeping in line with the new X5 and 8 Series , the 3 will also get BMW’s Digital Key, that neat feature which allows drivers to unlock the vehicle and start the engine using a smartphone.Overall, the 2020 BMW 3 Series has all the chances of continuing to be the most successful model of the BMW brand and at the top of the world’s best-selling premium vehicles chart.“It is better than ever before: Even more athletic, present, and innovative. I’ve tested it in a few fast laps on the Nürburgring. And it is really fantastic,” Fröhlich concluded.