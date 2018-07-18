2020 Audi SQ3 Prototype is Powered by RS-Like 2.5 TFSI on the Nurburgring

We know; it makes absolutely no sense. Why would they put the RS Q3 engine in the less hardcore SQ3? But the unmistakable firing order of the 5-cylinder beast can be heard even amongst other sports car prototypes.Using a bigger engine would give the SQ3 more torque. A 2.0-liter would be tricky to go past 400 Nm, which isn't enough to make a heavy vehicle go fast. Also, Audi might be forced to de-tune the 2.5 TFSI slightly due to emissions regulations while burdening its cars with particle filters.Several signs also point to this being an S model. For example, it has normal cross-drilled steel brakes whereas the RS Q3 would have those flower-shaped disks with colored calipers. The exhaust also has four small tips, but this can be misleading. The RS6/7 also have four tips, but they are hidden behind that oval trim.Also, the smaller intakes below the headlights are functional, whereas they are fake on most S models. Audi could just be pulling a fast one on us. How fast? Well, depending on the output, a Q3 with the 2.5 TFSI should reach 100 kph in anywhere from 5.5 to 4 seconds. It could be a real dark horse, capable of giving headaches to much more expensive V8-powered SUVs.This is possible because the performance crossover would weigh about 1.6 tons, whereas stuff like the GLE 63 and X5 M are over 2 tons. And with the transition to the MQB platform, the SQ3 will be much more practical, comfortable and technologically advanced.We're talking radar cruise control, Matrix LED headlights, the latest 10-inch touchscreens (or bigger), Virtual Cockpit and more.