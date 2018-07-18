2020 Audi SQ3 Prototype is Powered by RS-Like 2.5 TFSI on the Nurburgring

autoevolution
 

The Audi RS Q3 was the first RennSport-badged SUV Audi ever made, but because it started out with just 310 horsepower, many said it was unworthy. This 2020 SQ3 prototype was recently filmed during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring and is clearly powered by the 2.5 TFSI as well.
We know; it makes absolutely no sense. Why would they put the RS Q3 engine in the less hardcore SQ3? But the unmistakable firing order of the 5-cylinder beast can be heard even amongst other sports car prototypes.

Using a bigger engine would give the SQ3 more torque. A 2.0-liter would be tricky to go past 400 Nm, which isn't enough to make a heavy vehicle go fast. Also, Audi might be forced to de-tune the 2.5 TFSI slightly due to emissions regulations while burdening its cars with particle filters.

Several signs also point to this being an S model. For example, it has normal cross-drilled steel brakes whereas the RS Q3 would have those flower-shaped disks with colored calipers. The exhaust also has four small tips, but this can be misleading. The RS6/7 also have four tips, but they are hidden behind that oval trim.

Also, the smaller intakes below the headlights are functional, whereas they are fake on most S models. Audi could just be pulling a fast one on us. How fast? Well, depending on the output, a Q3 with the 2.5 TFSI should reach 100 kph in anywhere from 5.5 to 4 seconds. It could be a real dark horse, capable of giving headaches to much more expensive V8-powered SUVs.

This is possible because the performance crossover would weigh about 1.6 tons, whereas stuff like the GLE 63 and X5 M are over 2 tons. And with the transition to the MQB platform, the SQ3 will be much more practical, comfortable and technologically advanced.

We're talking radar cruise control, Matrix LED headlights, the latest 10-inch touchscreens (or bigger), Virtual Cockpit and more.

