2020 Audi S6, S6 Avant and S7 Configurators Launched

Dark times have fallen upon the Audi S brand, as new emissions restrictions in Europe have forced the once mighty S6 onto a 3.0 TDI engine, together with its sexier brother, the S7.
Only 10 years ago, the S6 generation known as the C6 had a 5.2-liter V10. How exotic is that? It might not have been the most economical thing in the world, with a claimed fuel consumption of around 20 l/100km in everyday use, but that shouldn't be something an S model is concerned with.

Surprisingly, the 3.0 TDI delivers the same kind of performance, with a claimed 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 5 seconds, despite an increase in weight. But we suspect that modern gearboxes and launch control play a big part. Thanks to both turbocharging and electric supercharging, the V6 is capable of producing 349 HP and 700 Nm of torque.

Only days after being announced, the three S model can already be configured in Germany, where the S6 sedan starts from €76,500, the S6 Avant from €79,000 and the S7 Sportback from €82,750. That sounds like a lot of money, but we've seen plenty of normal A6 and A7 models that have been configured higher.

The benefit is that unlike with a normal mode, you get the S-specific body kit for free, along with LED lights and a sporty interior. Obviously, there are still expensive options available, like the 6,000 euro B&O sound system, or laser headlights. The ones we'd definitely order are the adaptive air suspension (€2,000) and quattro sport rear differential €1,500.

If you like the look of the cars but want a lot more power, just wait until the RS6 and RS7 debut (at the end of 2019) with about 600 HP. That's about 70% more, which is a ridiculous power gap.

Over in America, all these cars will come with the 2.9 TFSI from the RS4. Pricing isn't available yet, but for reference, the 2018 Audi S6 would have set you back $71,900.
